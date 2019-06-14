The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. What a wild sentence given the odd 24-year history of the franchise, the brutal knockouts the team had suffered the past four seasons of their renaissance, and that the foe they faced was the mighty, mighty Golden Sttate Warriors. The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. What a world!

Game 6 would be an instant classic if not for the tough third quarter injury to Klay Thompson, which is now reported to be a torn ACL. To lose Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles and in the next game lose Klay to a torn ACL is one of the toughest 1-2 punches of terrible misfortune any team has ever experienced. The Warriors still almost won Game 6 to force a winner-take-all engagement back in Toronto on Sunday. Stephen Curry had a clean take (by his standards) to give Golden State a two-point lead with this than 10 seconds left. He missed it, and Toronto got the ball back in a wild sequence in which the Warriors called a timeout they didn’t have.

The Warriors fought valiantly through thick and mostly thin, and the Raptors can feel quite proud for having defeated them. Kawhi Leonard is your near-unanimous Finals MVP -- Hubie Brown gave his vote to Fred VanVleet, who was huge in Game 6 -- and still made no commitment to Toronto in various post-game forums. He did dance a little, though. Just a little.

What a team. What a bizarre Finals. The Raptors are NBA champions. Anything is possible.

Welcome to the NBA Offseason

The end of the NBA Finals is the official beginning of the NBA’s true second season: the offseason. The NBA draft is less than a week away, and given Kawhi’s lack of commitment to the Raptors and the Warriors’ terrible injury misfortune, this is a summer that could really reset the whole league.

Four of the 15 All-NBA players are free agents (Kawhi, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, and Kyrie Irving), and we’ve heard big names including Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Draymond Green, and Dion Waiters as being potentially on the trade market. Davis will almost certainly get traded, possibly in the next week as the Pelicans seek to refocus the team around presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. The timing of the Davis trade should set off some dominoes unless New Orleans waits too long.

There’s also at least one team still looking for someone to make offseason decisions, and they are chasing the triumphant Masai Ujiri from the Raptors. Just minutes after the Finals ended, Woj reported that the Wizards are prepared to offer Ujiri up to $10 million a season to take over D.C. If Ujiri goes for it, that could set off a chain reaction in front offices across the league at the worst possible time for a chain reaction across the league.

We have no clue what the Warriors are goin to do now with Durant and Klay injured seriously. We have no clue what Kawhi is going to do. (Here are six potential free agent destinations.) We don’t know where Davis will end up. Kyrie’s future is a total mystery (well, maybe not to Steve Bulpett, who reported that he’s signing with the Nets). And that’s just the top level. It’s going to get crazy over the next month or six weeks.

After that Finals, we’re well primed for crazy.

