Norman Powell was the best part of the Raptors’ NBA Championship parade

“ALL SUMMER LOOOOONG!”

By Matt Ellentuck

Norman Powell is an NBA Champion after four years with the Toronto Raptors and if you wanted to know how long he’ll be partying for, here’s your answer:

Did you hear that?

He said “ALL SUMMER LOOOOOOOOOONG.”

That wasn’t all for our reserve scoring champ, who put on an absolute show on stage with TSN reporter Cabral Richards.

After letting us know that the Raptors are NBA champs who will party [cue Norman voice] ALL SUMMER LONG, he poured out a full bottle of champagne on Richards’ head.

The clincher? When Powell announced why he was pouring all that liquid on the dude’s head.

“Payback for all them annoying interviews you’ve been doing.”

Legend.

