Norman Powell was the best part of the Raptors’ NBA Championship parade

Norman Powell is an NBA Champion after four years with the Toronto Raptors and if you wanted to know how long he’ll be partying for, here’s your answer:

Norman Powell is super lit. pic.twitter.com/FTKqH8C6x9 — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) June 17, 2019

Did you hear that?

He said “ALL SUMMER LOOOOOOOOOONG.”

That wasn’t all for our reserve scoring champ, who put on an absolute show on stage with TSN reporter Cabral Richards.

After letting us know that the Raptors are NBA champs who will party [cue Norman voice] ALL SUMMER LONG, he poured out a full bottle of champagne on Richards’ head.

No one is safe from Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/oL6YM1ScVc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2019

The clincher? When Powell announced why he was pouring all that liquid on the dude’s head.

“Payback for all them annoying interviews you’ve been doing.”

Legend.