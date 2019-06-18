Rockets aren’t yet chopped, but they might be screwed

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon dropped a gnarly story about drama amid the Houston Rockets on Monday. There’s a lot there, but the biggest use of the piece is probably as an origin story for a bad franchisee. Tilman Fertitta comes off as a little too involved in the day-to-day business of an otherwise well-run team. I wouldn’t say this story makes him look like the next Robert Sarver, but there are some Sarvarian vibes here.

To wit: Fertitta has been airing laundry about his (rejected) offers to coach Mike D’Antoni, creating a rift through the violation of protocol (and the apparently insulting offers). He also got most defensive in the interview with MacMahon about not wanting to pay the vicious repeater tax and as such having Daryl Morey slide under the tax one year -- this year, as it turns out. If you get angry at accusations from the peanut gallery about being cheap in a year that, while competing for a title and running out of quality players, you traded a rotation player to get out of the tax, you need to look in the mirror. It’s fine to be pragmatic about the luxury tax. It’s a bad look to get so defensive and denialist about its impact. Own it.

You’ll also be unsurprised to learn that James Harden and Chris Paul aren’t really loving life together, that the Rockets are regretting CP3’s massive contract (Fertitta is apparently openly discussing his regret in front of officials from other teams!), and that D’Antoni’s agent -- not D’Antoni, but his agent -- is most mad at the front office. (Imagine the reaction if you replace the name “Warren Legarie” with “Rich Paul” in this story ...) It’s a mess! And an inopportune mess, given that the Warriors seem destined for a down year without Kevin Durant and with Klay Thompson for just half the year.

Houston should be gearing up to claim that championship. Instead, they are bickering about money and control of the ball. What a disappointment.

Aussie Aussie Aussie

Australia will now have two top-25 draft prospects in the National Basketball League next year as LaMelo Ball will be playing with the Illawara Hawks. He joins R.J. Hampton, the No. 5 recruit in this class, down under. The NBL has made an explicit push to nab one-and-done prospects who prefer to play professionally rather than go to college for a semester and a half.

Terrence Ferguson was the pioneer among American high school players going to Australia instead of college, and now it’s officially a trend. With one-and-done winding down over the next few seasons, Australia will never become a true competitor with the NCAA, which still has the overwhelming majority of pro prospects. But it’s notable that the NBL is now beating the NBA G League at recruiting high-end high school graduates. The NBA has never really found a way to make the G League work as a holding ground for elite prospects who’d rather play professionally than go to school. It’s a real bummer.

