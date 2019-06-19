With the NBA Draft only a few days away, there are only a few more days to pour over mock drafts as well as pray to the basketball gods about who you want your team to select. You’ve probably watched a lot of highlight tapes on YouTube as well as read the numerous breakdowns on numerous players.

You know all about their strength and weaknesses to the tee as well as what their ceilings/floors as a prospect. But what if you could find out an NBA scouting report about yourself?

Well, luckily for you, SB Nation has developed another scouting report generator which is sure to give you the most accurate scouting report about you as an NBA prospect. Find out the skills you have to help your potential team now and what you need to improve on moving forward. Who knows, some of these things might even have to do with events on the court.

Trust us when we say that this is 100 percent accurate and nothing less. Try it out and share it with your friends!

If the generator is not showing up for you, click here!

And if you want to read about the actual NBA Draft, here you go: