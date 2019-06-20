The 2019 NBA Draft is finally here, which means it’s time for entirely-too-premature overreactions to every pick in the form of letter grades you received in middle school.

Outside of Zion Williamson, this has not been considered a strong draft throughout most of the process. But there are a number of intriguing players who can maximize their potential if they find the right fit. We have already seen multiple trades in the top 10, starting with the No. 4 pick that has changed hands from the Los Angeles Lakers, to the New Orleans Pelicans, to the Atlanta Hawks. The Minnesota Timberwolves have also made a move to pick No. 6, trading Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to the Phoenix Suns to move up.

We had a strong sense for how the top three picks of the draft are going to play out, but everything else after that felt up in the air. We’ll be grading each pick on the prospect’s long-term projection and how they fit the team that drafted them. Update this page all night long.

1. New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson, F, Duke

Grade: A+

The Pelicans won the draft the moment they won the lottery. Zion Williamson isn’t just the best prospect in this draft by a massive margin. He’s also already one of the most marketable players in the NBA, and one of its best values given that he’ll spend four years on a rookie contract. Every move the Pelicans make after this one will be about building around Williamson properly to cultivate his rare talent.

Simply put, Williamson is one of the best prospects to enter the league since the turn of the millennium. He’s a positionless superstar in an increasingly positionless league, giving New Orleans a two-way wrecking ball with tremendous versatility. He’s going to be a brilliant finisher at the rim, a supernova in transition, and a playmaker on defense. Williamson isn’t a perfect prospect, but he’s damn close.

2. Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

Grade: A-

There’s an argument to be made that Morant has the most star potential of any player in the draft after Williamson. He’s a tremendous run-and-jump athlete with an attacking mindset who consistently puts pressure on the rim as an isolation and pick-and-roll scorer. Morant’s incredible dunking ability fueled his rise up draft boards during his sophomore season at Murray State, but his best skill his vision. He gives Memphis an elite passer to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr., last year’s No. 4 overall pick who has superstar upside.

Morant fills the sizable shoes of Mike Conley, who was traded to the Utah Jazz this week. For all of Morant’s talent, Memphis fans shouldn’t expect too much too soon. The jump from the Ohio Valley Conference to the NBA is going to be massive. Morant’s deficiencies in terms of strength and three-point shooting won’t make the transition any easier.

It might be a rough rookie season for Morant, but the future in Memphis is bright with him and Jackson.

3. New York Knicks - R.J. Barrett, G, Duke

Grade: B+

New York’s delusions of pairing Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant next season have already gone up in smoke. That makes R.J. Barrett a consolation prize with the third pick, but one that still offers value.

Barrett is the rare 19-year-old who will be able to handle NBA physicality from day one. He’s a big, powerful wing who thrives attacking downhill and has showed upside, if not polish, as a pick-and-roll playmaker. He gives the Knicks a young guard to initiate the offense and grow alongside Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, and Kevin Knox.

For all of Barrett’s production at Duke, he did show tunnel vision as a scorer and poor shot selection with the ball in his hands. The key for Barrett is slowing down, reading the floor, and not forcing his own office. It’s important to remember he is one of the youngest players in this draft, so he has plenty of time to improve. He also has impressive physical traits to fall back on.

Even if he never lives up to his high school hype, Barrett should still have a long and productive career

4. Atlanta Hawks - De’Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

Grade: C-

Hunter is a solid fit for the Hawks in a vacuum, but giving up picks No. 8, No. 17, No. 35, and a protected 2020 first-rounder to move up four spots is a ton to surrender. This pick gets graded on a curve for that reason.

Hunter is a big, strong defender who excels at the point of attack and can hit an open three on offense. In that regard, he complements Atlanta’s young core of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, and John Collins well. The problem is that he doesn’t have the raw upside to provide value for this draft slot when it costs this much to get him.

Hunter struggles to create off the dribble. His shot is accurate, but it takes him so long to get it off that he won’t have as much gravity against faster NBA closeouts. While his defensive reputation is excellent, he didn’t force many blocks and steals at Virginia. He’s also one of the oldest prospects in the lottery at 21 years old.

This is certainly a bold move for the Hawks, but they still have another opportunity to add a quality player at No. 10.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers - Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Grade: C+

Darius Garland is the riskiest pick in the draft. The 6’2 point guard was ranked outside of the top 10 in the recruiting class rankings before skyrocketing up draft boards after only playing five games at Vanderbilt. Does his rise say more about his ability or just how underwhelming so many of his peers were?

Garland’s calling card is pull-up shooting, which he can do with deep range and a quick release. He’s going to have to be special as a shooter to provide proper value with this pick. Garland’s size and playmaking deficiencies makes him a tough fit next to Cleveland’s last lottery pick, fellow point guard Collin Sexton. That backcourt is going to be overmatched physically almost every night.

Garland may end up making this grade look foolish if he’s incredible as a pull-up shooter and can improve his facilitating ability after finishing with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in college before a torn meniscus ended his season. For now, we’ll believe it when we see it.