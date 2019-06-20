The 5 best fits of the 2019 NBA Draft

Welcome to the 2019 NBA Draft Fit Watch, where we scout our newest basketball children to find the next P.J. Tucker of the style world.

This class came out with risky fits that mostly paid off. Zion Williamson started the night strong in an all-white suit and those who followed him stepped up.

This draft class had a common theme: No Ties. And it worked! Here were the best fits of the night.

1. Bol Bol

I won’t lie. I absolutely and unequivocally cannot emphasize enough how much I love Bol Bol’s fit. Dude came out wearing a spider web. A SPIDER WEB.

Legend status on night one.

2. Darius Garland

Listen, Bol Bol wore a spider web, so he won. But Darius Garland came in with heat. Sheesh.

seriously this is the coldest draft day fit of all-time. (via @KlutchSports) pic.twitter.com/Ml8sN7N9d6 — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) June 20, 2019

3. Ja Morant

Ja went with purple on top of purple, and even better, the inside of his suit is stitched with family photos.

Ja Morant has family photos on the inside of his suit, RJ Barrett is repping the Canadian flag #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/5Ip0bFkiIF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2019

4. R.J. Barrett

Purple on top of black with the pocket square. Yeppp. And the inside pockets have Canadian flags.

5. Zion Williamson

An all-white fit on the best player in the draft fit perfectly around his ridiculous large arms. This was a No. 1 draft pick’s suit and it looked dope on Zion.