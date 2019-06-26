The 2019 NBA Draft is so last week. It’s never too early to look ahead at the group of blue chip college freshmen and teenaged international stars expected to be among the top picks in the 2020 NBA Draft next June.

This draft class is wide open at the top. There is no clear front-runner to be the No. 1 pick right now, in part because many of the top recruits in the 2019 high school class are traditional big men whose value has been marginalized in the modern NBA. A strong international class also figures to throw a wrench into early evaluations, with five of those players cracking our early look at the first round and three making the top 10.

A year ago, Zion Williamson was only No. 5 in our earliest 2019 mock draft. It became clear he was going to be the No. 1 pick by the time Duke started its exhibition trip in Canada. The players in the 2020 class will have a similar opportunity to distinguish themselves. Here is an early look at the players we think will top draft boards next year.

1. Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Edwards gets the early nod at No. 1 for his explosive athleticism, three-level scoring ability, and young age as he heads into college. He essentially skipped his senior year of high school to enroll at Georgia, following a path of reclassification previously taken by R.J. Barrett, Marvin Bagley III, and many more. He won’t turn 18 years old until Aug. 5 and has already shown the early signs of becoming a go-to offensive option on the perimeter.

The 6’4 guard was named MVP of the Under Armour Association in his final year on the grassroots circuit, averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range on 4.8 attempts per game. He projects as an ultra-athletic combo guard who puts relentless pressure on the rim and thrives in transition. His three-point shooting and passing are the swing skills that determine his draft stock.

2. Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Anthony is actually older than both Williamson and Barrett. While there is some concern that he’s burnished his reputation beating up on younger competition, Anthony’s advanced scoring instincts and athleticism feel like a seamless fit for what NBA teams are looking for in a modern point guard.

At 6’3, Anthony has dunk contest-worthy leaping ability and rare skill as a pull-up shooter. He’s fast and explosive coming out of his moves and should be a strong downhill attacker both in transition and out of the pick-and-roll. He also plays with a competitive edge and has great genes as the son of long-time NBA veteran Greg Anthony. There is some concern that Anthony too often looks for his own offense before getting his teammates involved. It will be something to monitor as he becomes the new star at North Carolina.

3. Theo Maledon, G, France

Maledon is part of a golden generation of young French players and the first of three projected countrymen in this mock draft. Tony Parker has already taken him under his wing as the president of ASVEL, a successful club team in France’s top pro league where Maledon has already assumed the role of starting point guard at just 17 years old. At 6’5 with a wingspan close to 6’9, Maledon is a skilled floor general who has shot 55 percent on twos, 40 percent on threes, and 86 percent on free throws against older, stronger competition.

He’s not as athletic as the American guards and won’t blow by you off the dribble, but Maledon has a well-rounded skill set that has already been tested in big games against pros. His ability as a facilitator is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

4. Killian Hayes, G, France

Another Frenchman, Hayes is a smooth 6’5 combo guard who is a dynamic playmaker for himself and others with the ball in his hands. His ability to manipulate defenses with creative passes and soft touch inside the arc should make him deadly in the pick-and-roll as he continues to mature. He’s made nearly 56 percent of his two-pointers during his first two years as a pro in France’s top league while also making an impact by posting high steal and block rates defensively. His passing ability might be the most interesting thing about him after finishing with a 36 percent assist rate in 2017-18, and a 27 percent assist rate against better competition this past year.

Hayes played a starring role during Frances silver medal finish at the U17 World Cup in 2018, averaging 16 points per game on 50 percent shooting before falling to the Americans in the title game. His clear weakness right now is as a three-point shooter, but his high free throw percentage makes his stroke projectable moving forward.

5. R.J. Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

Hampton will play professionally in New Zealand next season after reclassifying to 2019 and then deciding to bypass college. He was a consensus top-five recruit in two different high school classes before his move abroad, establishing himself as an athletic 6’5 guard who loves attacking the basket. His aggressive scoring mentality will be tested against older pros, as will the swagger that runs through his game. He’d do well to have improved shooting and passing skills to fall back on, which will be his biggest point of development over the next year.

Hampton’s move to the Australian league makes a lot of sense on paper as he can maintain his intrigue while his peers risk getting exposed at the college level the way former top recruits like Nassir Little, Romeo Langford, and Cam Reddish did last season. His decision will ultimately be tested by his ability to maintain or improve his top-10 status in early draft projections like this one.

6. Deni Avdija, F, Israel

Avdija is a 6’8 playmaking forward who thrives initiating the offense with the ball in his hands. At 18 years old, he’s already seen spot minutes in Euroleague for Maccabi Tel Aviv and also performed well in FIBA youth tournaments. His open floor ball handling and passing ability is what makes him so intriguing. Shooting will be his swing skill, after putting up underwhelming numbers both from the three-point line and foul line during his short pro career. NBA teams will wonder if he’s athletic enough to hold up defensively and score efficiently at the rim.

7. Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky

Maxey will likely play shooting guard next season at Kentucky as a freshman as the team returns Ashton Hagans at point guard. We’re ranking him this high because we think his future is playing on the ball. An athletic 6’3 guard, Maxey showed two-way potential on Nike’s EYBL circuit by being named Defensive Player of the Year and also putting up an impressive blend of offensive statistics. He hit 41 percent of his threes on seven attempts per game, posted a great assist-to-turnover ratio, and hit 80 percent of his free throws.

Kentucky is going to have a ton of different options on the perimeter next season and it’s possible Maxey’s statistics will be weakened by John Calipari’s system. For now, he’s done enough in high school to warrant this ranking.

8. Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

Mannion is a 6’3 point guard with advanced playmaking and pull-up shooting skills that should make him a cult hero as a freshman at Arizona. He improved his stock at the Nike Hoop Summit, where he shined against Cole Anthony and impressed scouts with his offensive ability. His statistical profile on the Under Armour circuit was impressive, where he finished with a 61 percent true shooting percentage, 31 percent assist rate, 15 percent turnover rate, and 2.7 percent steal rate.

Mannion doesn’t have ideal length for a lead guard in the NBA, but he’s a smart and tough floor general with legit athletic explosiveness who has NBA bloodlines as the son of former pro Pace Mannion. We’re betting you’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot about him this coming college basketball season.

9. James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Wiseman is the top recruit in the country according to most scouting services, but his production at the high school level has rarely matched his hyped. Three centers were chosen above Wiseman on the All-EYBL teams where he only earned honorable mention among the best players in the league. His production varied for game-to-game with too many disappointing box scores playing for a team that struggled to maximize his talent.

Wiseman will play for Penny Hardaway in college, who also coached him in high school. He has ideal size and physicality for an NBA center with a 7’4 wingspan, a strong frame, and explosive leaping ability. The key will be improving his skill level and asserting his defensive dominance. It’s possible Wiseman makes this ranking look foolish as many publications consider him the favorite to go No. 1 overall. Given the way the NBA has moved away from traditional centers, we’ll believe the draft hype when we see the production at the college level for the Tigers.

10. Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington

McDaniels is the brother of former San Diego State star Jalen McDaniels, who was selected No. 52 overall in the 2019 draft after two successful seasons with the Aztecs. The younger McDaniels is a late bloomer like his brother but enters college with substantially more hype. A 6’10 combo forward with developing ball handling and shooting ability, McDaniels’ skinny frame and scoring instincts are likely to draw comparisons at Brandon Ingram during his one-and-done season at Washington. McDaniels will badly need to add strength to his thin frame and also prove to NBA scouts he can be a consistent threat from three-point range after hitting only 25 percent on his threes on the EYBL.

11. Bryan Antoine, G, Villanova

Antoine was a high school teammate of Scottie Lewis in New Jersey at Ranney School. He’s been considered a five-star recruit from early in high school career, but still feels a little underrated as the No. 16 overall prospect in his class in the final RSCI rankings. At 6’5 with a reported plus-four wingspan, Antoine is a shooting guard with natural scoring instincts and deep range on his jump shot. He has a history of being a 40 percent three-point shooter on Under Armour’s grassroots circuit, who is confident both off the dribble and on spot-ups. He’s good-not-great athlete who is blessed with a quick first step and is learning how to create off the dribble. He also seems to have good upside on the defensive end. Jay Wright has never had a true one-and-done at Villanova, but Antoine should be the first.

12. Amar Sylla, F, Senegall

Sylla is a long, mobile big man with tremendous quickness and versatility on the defensive end. At 6’9 with a 7’2 wingspan, Sylla is a developing front court talent on Real Madrid’s junior team who will turn 18 years old on Oct. 1. He’s drawn early comparisons to Pascal Siakam for his ability to switch screens and guard multiple positions defensively. He prefers to play out on the perimeter on offense, where he already has impressive ability to put the ball on the floor on drive to the basket. His three-point shot remains very much a work in progress, but has shown some encouraging signs. He’ll need to get stronger to play in the paint for an NBA front court long-term. Read this in-depth piece on Sylla from Ignacio Rissotto over at The Stepien.

13. Josh Green, G, Arizona

NBA scouts will be locked in on Arizona all season with Green and Mannion on the perimeter. Green came over from Australia before high school and eventually wound up at IMG Academy, the Florida-based prep school that also produced first-round picks Jonathan Isaac and Anfernee Simons in recent years. He projects as a possible 3-and-D wing at 6’5. Green has long arms (reportedly a 6’10 wingspan), great open floor athleticism, and the mindset and quickness to defend multiple positions. His draft stock will be influenced by how well he can score in the halfcourt against set defenses when he puts the ball on the floor.

His stats on the Under Armour circuit were encouraging after posting a 63 percent true shooting percentage and nearly 4 percent steal rate. His 59 percent foul shooting but 35 percent three-point shooting means the jury is still out on his jump shot.

14. Kahlil Whitney, F, Kentucky

Whitney’s chiseled 6’6 frame with a 7-foot wingspan makes it look like he was created in a lab by NBA scouts. He’ll play next season as part of Kentucky’s latest freshman superteam, where he’ll have an early opportunity to prove he has the foundational skills to be a 3-and-D player in the NBA. Whitney hit 48.6 percent of his threes on the EYBL, but somehow only made 44 percent of his free throws. His physicality gives him great defensive potential, where he would be wise to focus his energy as a freshman for John Calipari. Teams will be intrigued if he can put up good offensive numbers.

15. Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn

Okoro is only ranked No. 36 in the RSCI, but his statistical profile and strong frame indicates he may be the most underrated player in his class. Okoro is a 6’5 wing who should make a major impact on Auburn next season. He hit 46 percent of his threes as a rising senior on Nike’s EYBL circuit and also dished out four assists per game while limiting turnovers, good enough to earn him second-team all-league honors.

He projects as one of the best perimeter defenders in this class, using his length, strength, and quickness to keep offensive from the basket. While his free throw percentage of 68 percent is cause for concern, his true shooting percentage of 65.8 percent was one of the best on the circuit for a perimeter player. His projects as a high-IQ, two-way wing.

16. Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis

Achiuwa is a big, powerful athlete who already looks the part of an NBA combo forward before he steps foot on campus at Memphis. He’s going to be one of the best defensive prospects in this class, with strength, quickness, leaping ability, and a high motor to fall back on. He’s raw offensively, particularly as a jump shooter, but should make an impact running the floor in transition and hitting the offensive glass for putbacks. There have already been early comparisons to Josh Smith in terms of physicality and playing style.

Achiuwa is the oldest blue chip freshman in this class, turning 20 years old before the start of the season. He’s going to form a fascinating front court duo with Wiseman for Penny Hardaway in Memphis.

17. Scottie Lewis, G, Florida

An hyper-athletic 6’4 guard, Lewis was considered a five-star recruit throughout his high school career ahead of his commitment to Florida. The New Jersey native is attractive to NBA teams for his incredible speed and leaping ability coupled with his competitive mindset. He projects as a defensive force in the backcourt and a deadly transition threat who will need to improve his offensive skill level. There’s an avenue for Lewis to be a lottery pick despite his still developing dribble, pass, and shooting skills, but it requires him to be a smart cutter, efficient finisher at the rim, and the type of slashing who can post a high free throw rate. For all his physical tools, it’s important to remember that Lewis is even older than Cole Anthony by a couple months and will be a 20-year-old freshman by the time March Madness rolls around.

18. Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Will Isaiah Stewart’s obvious physical gifts translate to the highest levels of the game? That’s the question NBA scouts will be pondering as they watch the freshman center at Washington next season. Stewart enters college ranked as a top-two recruit by some services mostly because of his man-child frame. At 6’8, 240 pounds with a nearly 7’5 wingspan, Stewart bullied his way to success in high school. It’s possible his physical strength is so tremendous that he’ll also be able to overpower NBA players, but evaluators will want to see an improved skill level before making that bet. Playing in Washington’s zone defense next season might not do him any favors in terms of his NBA stock.

19. LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Ball is the hardest player to rank on this board because few have seen him in a competitive setting that wasn’t built around his unique brand of fame. I watched Ball play live in his father’s doomed JBL league last summer and saw a talented lead guard with an emerging skill level and little discipline. While his brother, Lonzo, has long been regarded for his superior basketball mind, the youngest Ball brother is defined by poor shot selection and a tendency to go for the highlight-reel play over the sensible one. His year in Australia could be the best thing that ever happened to him if he’s forced to use his 6’7 frame to make an impact as a defender and functional passer.

For now, his talent level as a shot creator is high enough to consider him a first-round pick despite how raw he is in most areas of the game.

20. Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

Joe was outside of the top-100 recruiting rankings a year ago before blossoming into one of the best perimeter shooters in the country at Arkansas. Joe hit 41 percent of his threes on eight attempts per game. He finished in the 97th percentile in jumpers off the dribble, per Synergy Sports, and also graded out as “very good” on spot-up opportunities. Joe’s quick and compact shooting motion is going to be intriguing to NBA teams. He also posted an impressive 2.8 steal rate defensively and graded out as “excellent” in transition opportunities on offense. Scouts will want to see him be able to score from two-point range, where he only shot 41 percent as a freshman.

21. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

Robinson-Earl is a strong 6’8, 235-pound forward who should be an immediate impact freshman for Jay Wright in Villanova’s front court. He’s already shown phenomenal rebounding instincts both on the high school grassroots circuit and in helping USA Basketball to a gold medal last summer in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

Robinson-Earl shines in the half court as a versatile defender with quick feet who can stick with lead ball handlers. He also excels in transition offensively, running the floor, and having craft as a finisher. He is developing ball handling ability to push off of rebounds. While he lacks ideal length and athletic pop, JRE already has a solid all-around skill set and helps contribute to winning.

22. Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan State

Tillman was one of the most efficient players in college basketball last season as a sophomore. He had a tangible impact on winning after he replaced injured teammate Nick Ward in the Michigan State starting lineup in mid-February, helping spark an upset of Zion Williamson and Duke in the NCAA tournament to make a run to the Final Four. Tillman finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 8-of-12 shooting in that game, showing his full skill set against the most talented team in the country. Many will say Tillman too heavy and too slow to play center in the modern NBA, but he’s already so productive that feels wrong to count him out.

The only two players in college basketball to finish with a higher box-score plus minus than Tillman last year were Williamson and Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke. We can’t wait to see what he can do next season.

23. Wendell Moore, G, Duke

Duke has two freshmen (Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt) who enter college ranked higher in the RSCI, but the Blue Devils’ first commit in the 2019 class, Wendell Moore, feels like their best pro prospect. Moore is a strong 6’5 wing who projects as one of the better two-way players in this class. He posted a 60 percent true shooting percentage as a rising senior on Nike’s EYBL circuit despite only hitting 16 percent of his threes. Moore’s 77 percent free throw percentage indicates he should be able to fix his jump shot. He’s also a good passer who had a 21 percent assist rate and a quality man defender who posted a 2.5 percent steal rate. Moore doesn’t turn 18 until next month which means he’s also one of the youngest players in this mock.

24. Samuell Williamson, F, Louisville

Williamson is a 6’7 wing who drew rave reviews on the all-star circuit as he ended his high school career. The McDonald’s All-American projects as a freshman starter on a Louisville team that should start the year in the top 10 of preseason polls. Williamson is a powerful athlete going to rim who excels in transition and should produce dozens of highlight reel dunks. He also has a developing jump shot — hitting hit 50 percent of his threes on two attempts per game and 77 percent of his free throws on Nike’s EYBL circuit. Scouts will want to see him finish more efficiently inside the arc, defend, and continue improving as a passer during his freshman season.

25. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Haliburton entered Iowa State outside the top 150 in recruiting rankings before putting together one of the most intriguing statistical profiles of any freshman in the country. These were the 6’5 point guard’s top accomplishments:

No. 3 in the country in offensive rating, at 136.8

66.6 percent true shooting percentage, which ranked top 20 in the country

2.7 steal rate

43.4 percent on three-pointers and 68.5 percent on two-pointers

Haliburton also posted an encouraging assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s not the most natural athlete going to the hoop and badly needs to add strength, but he’s such a smart player on both ends with good size for either backcourt spot. It’s hard to put Haliburton into a box because of his level of efficiency is so rare, but NBA scouts will be sure to be keeping on eye on him as a sophomore.

26. Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Dosunmu was seen as a possible first-round pick after his freshman season at Illinois but made the decision to return to school without even testing the draft waters at the combine. It puts him in position for a marquee season as a sophomore where he’ll hope to lead the Illini to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. The long 6’5 point guard posted a solid statistical profile last year, finishing with a 2.3 percent steal rate, 21 percent assist rate, and surprising many people by hitting 35 percent of his threes. Dosunmu will again need to prove he’s a capable shooter from deep this season, while also improving his efficiency as a scorer after only finishing with a 52 percent true shooting percentage.

27. Malcolm Cazalon, G, France

Cazalon was another member of the French U17 World Cup team last summer that took silver alongside Maledon and Hayes. He’s the biggest of the three as a 6’6 swingman with a nearly 7-foot wingspan who glides up and down the court and can get hot as a scorer. He’s averaged more than 16 points per game in the World Cup while also showing good defensive upside by averaging three steals per game. Scouts will want to see him improve his outside shot and show more consistent aggression offensively attacking the basket.

28. Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Williams’ length and shooting ability on the wing could help him become a one-and-done at Florida State. He hit 50 percent of his threes on 3.4 attempts per game while playing on Nike’s EYBL circuit. Teams will want to see him finish more efficiently inside the arc and also use his physical tools to make an impact on the defensive end. He enters college ranked No. 29 in the RSCI.

29. Jalen Pickett, PG, Sienna

Could Pickett enjoy a similar rise to Ja Morant as a mid-major point guard heading for his sophomore season? It’s improbable, but not impossible. Playing for one of the very worst teams in the country in Siena, Pickett put together an intriguing statistical profile as a 6’4 freshman point guard. He finished No. 5 in the country in assist rate at better than 42 percent, posted impressive block (2.8) and steal (3.5) rates, and even hit 35 percent of his threes. The notable difference between Morant and Pickett is that Morant is an elite athlete, while Pickett lacks the quickness and explosiveness to consistently create separation off the dribble.

30. Jalen Smith, F, Maryland

Smith was another possible first-round pick this year who decided to come back to Maryland for his sophomore season. He’s a bouncy athlete at 6’10 who can make plays above the rim on both ends of the floor. He has the natural agility to finish around the basket, but scouts will want to see him improve on his scoring efficiency. Last season, Smith was best on the offensive glass (posting a 12.5 percent o-boar rate) and in transition, where he finished in the 94th percentile of DI players in points per possession. His shooting ability is his swing skill after hitting 27 percent on his threes on 71 attempts as a freshman.