Everything you need to know about Kevin Durant’s free agency

There’s no precedent for a free agency like Kevin Durant’s. The Golden State Warriors’ two-time Finals MVP is in the prime of his career at age 30, but is just weeks removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, one of the worst injuries in basketball. The future of one of the best players in the game is in flux, and how good he’ll be when he returns won’t be known until after he’s already been paid nine-figures over a lengthy contract.

Durant’s free agency was the most high-stakes one of the year even before his injury. The Warriors butted heads in the locker room as early as November over his future — you probably remember when Draymond Green called him a “bitch” in the middle of a game. But now, everything is even more complex. Durant is not expected to return next season at all, and when he does step back on the court in two seasons, there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same.

Do the Warriors want to take that chance during prime Steph Curry years? Who else will?

The latest rumors

Before tearing his Achilles, most thought Durant was headed out of Golden State in the summer. But now, one serious injury later, every option — including him staying a Warrior — is on the table.

How did we get here?

After straining his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, Durant sat out for more than a month to nurse the injury. He came back quicker than some expected in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, only to suffer an Achilles injury to the same leg after just 11 minutes. Oof.

In the grander scheme of his career, with back-to-back championships already secured, so is KD’s legacy. He came to Golden State for near-guaranteed titles, and that’s what he got two out of three times. The Warriors dynasty era feels like it’s coming to a close now though, with Durant hurt, Klay Thompson out with an ACL tear that’ll cost him most of next season, and Shaun Livingston on the verge of retirement.

All season long, we wondered if this was going to be Durant’s last year with the Warriors anyway. Would he instead go elsewhere and try to win a title without a Curry-type player beside him, to silence even his most critical haters?

But after the Achilles injury, everything’s changed. His signing is more of a risk for teams than a surefire home run. It comes with a wait time of a year or more, depending on his rigorous rehabilitation. The Warriors are still an option for Durant, and in a perfect world, the team can return to full form in two years should Thompson and Durant both return and heal fully.

But maybe the Warriors don’t want to take that chance. Or, maybe it’s time for Durant to move on elsewhere, whether that be a team on the rise in Brooklyn or LA (Clippers).

This summer, we’ll learn what Durant wants and how one of the most powerful dynasties in sports can move on to its next chapter.

Further reading