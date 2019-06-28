Kevin Durant is really going to the Nets. Here’s how.

There was no precedent for a free agency like Kevin Durant’s, but the Brooklyn Nets are taking their chance, agreeing to a four-year, $164 million max deal with one of the league’s best-ever scorers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. KD, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors’ two-time Finals MVP is in the prime of his career at age 30, but is just weeks removed from tearing his Achilles tendon, one of the worst injuries in basketball. The future of one of the best players in the game is in flux, and how good he’ll be when he returns won’t be known until after he’s already been paid.

Durant’s free agency was the most high-stakes one of the year even before his injury. The Warriors butted heads in the locker room as early as November over his future — you probably remember when Draymond Green called him a “bitch” in the middle of a game. But now, everything is even more complex. Durant is not expected to return next season at all, and when he does step back on the court in two seasons, there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same.

After straining his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, Durant sat out for more than a month to nurse the injury. He came back quicker than some expected in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, only to suffer an Achilles injury to the same leg after just 11 minutes. Oof.

In the grander scheme of his career, with back-to-back championships already secured, so is KD’s legacy. He came to Golden State for near-guaranteed titles, and that’s what he got two out of three times. The Warriors dynasty is now over with Durant’s departure as well as Klay Thompson being out with an ACL tear that’ll cost him most of next season, and Shaun Livingston on the verge of retirement.

We may never know if the Achilles tear changed KD’s mind about his free agency, but his departure from Golden State was always expected. Now the Nets will have to sit tight for one season to reap the benefits.

