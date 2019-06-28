Everything you need to know about Kyrie Irving’s free agency

Kyrie Irving just finished one of the most dramatic regular-season showings ... ever. It started with him committing to stay with the Boston Celtics before the first game of the year, and it ended with just about nobody thinking he’ll follow through.

A chaotic, disappointing year in Boston led to Irving being the Celtics’ scapegoat, and how much slack he deserves is still unclear. How favorably other teams view his presence in the locker room will determine his free agency.

Irving was at the center of every mini implosion Boston had this season. He appointed himself the leader of the team from the get-go, and that came with mixed results. Whether it was him sounding off at teammates for not getting him the ball in crunch time, or creating headlines after making amends with LeBron James, all things Celtics had Irving’s name attached.

And it looks like it’ll end with him walking away to somewhere new.

The latest rumors

Irving’s tenure in Boston felt over before the season even was. Then, a disheartening five-game series loss to the Bucks sealed it. There’s talk that Irving might reunite with James on the Lakers, but most believe he’s headed to Brooklyn, possibly with Kevin Durant joining him.

How did we get here?

Irving sought distance from James to command his own team in the summer of 2017, and the Cavs obliged in a trade with the Celtics. Boston didn’t end up being what Irving always wanted, though. Co-star Gordon Hayward suffered a serious leg injury in 2017 that still affects him, and bickering plagued the locker room in Irving’s final season. Boston lost in seven in the East Finals in 2017-18 with Irving out due to a knee injury and didn’t come close to duplicating the feat in 2018-19 with Irving healthy.

Things turned from bad in the first half of the 2018-19 season to worse as it wore on. After a loss to the Clippers, forward Marcus Morris said, “We don’t have no attitude. We don’t have no toughness. We ain’t having fun. It’s going to be a long season.”

Then, Irving warred with reporters about rumors that a conversation at the NBA All-Star Game between him and Kevin Durant was about their impending free agency.

“Is the internet real for you in your life? It’s my life, right? It’s two people talking, having a conversation. If this was the real world would it be anybody else’s business? But it’s a video of somebody assuming what we’re talking about, right? So why would I care about it? Why does that have an impact on my life?”

The drama culminated in a 4-1 series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals, with Irving shooting 30 percent from the field in Boston’s final four games. Now, Irving is on his way out.

