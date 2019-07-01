The 15 best players left in NBA free agency, ranked

The opening eight hours of free agency answered most of the questions we had about the future of the NBA. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant became Nets, Jimmy Butler was traded to the Heat, Tobias Harris stayed with the Sixers, Al Horford joined him there, and D’Angelo Russell was moved to the Warriors. Still, there’s talent left to grab.

Kawhi Leonard is the biggest name left on the board, and DeMarcus Cousins is the lone other All-Star, bur rotation players are still looking for homes.

Here are the best free agents left.

Leonard’s the big one, with the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers vying for his talents. His decision is likely to change the landscape of the league. Will L.A. will have a true superteam, or will every contender is as talented at the top as the next.

With the Russell trade, the routes for Cousins to return to the Warriors are slim. But what’s the market for a center who has torn his Achilles and quad in consecutive years? With money running slim for most teams who had cap space, Cousins might have to sign for a discount again.

Green started for the champion Raptors because he does two things: shoot threes and defend. He should command a similar role no matter where he goes, though he’ll reportedly hold out on his decision until Leonard makes one.

Looney came on strong for a Warriors team that lacked depth last season. A versatile defender, Looney plays a role sought by every team looking to make the playoffs. He doesn’t do much on offense, but he’s a star in his one role.

Morris is coming off one of his best seasons on a clunky Celtics team. He scored 14 points with six rebounds on 37 percent three-point shooting. He’s one of the best bench scorers available at the very least, and contenders should seek him out.

6. JaMychal Green

A 6’9 big man who can shoot, Green is a very good role player for a team looking to compete. He shot 41 percent from three on three tries per night last year in L.A. and has shot 37 percent for his career.

Wright showed he can be productive in a bigger role with the Grizzlies in 26 games last season. The 27-year-old guard scored 14 points per game with six assists — albeit on just 43 percent shooting. But the 6’5 PG with a 6’6 reach is a solid defender, too. The Grizzlies can match any deal he signs.

8. Kelly Oubre (restricted)

The 23-year-old forward is still a work in progress, but he could become an excellent role player or even lower-level starter. He scored 17 points per game on 45 percent shooting in 40 games with Phoenix last year. The Suns can match any offer Oubre signs.

Cauley-Stein averaged 12 points and eight rebounds for a productive Kings team last year. He defends the paint well too, and should make for a quality backup big.

Hollis-Jefferson’s place in the league will remain unclear until he figures out how to shoot the ball better, but he’s a great defender, and that should be enough for spot minutes. With Brooklyn signing DeAndre Jordan, Durant and Irving, it’s unlikely they retain RHJ.

The former No. 2 pick has had two ACL injuries and continues to struggle on defense, but can play a scorer’s role somewhere. He averaged 15 points on 49 percent shooting last year with the Bulls and Wizards.

Bradley hit a wall after the 2018 season, only scoring 10 points per game last season on 35 percent three-point shooting and worsening on the defensive end. He’s only 28, though. Could a change of scenery help?

Mudiay hasn’t been great in his first four seasons in the league, but he’s also just 23 years old. He scored 15 points on 45 percent shooting last year.

He shot 35 percent from three last year, which is fine. He has also played 74 games or more in all six seasons. He’s a fine bench player.

He isn’t what he once was, but someone will take a veteran with championship experience — maybe even the Lakers!. He averaged nine points, eight assists and five rebounds last year.

