Ben Simmons got paid

Ben Simmons and the Sixers have reportedly reached agreement on a max rookie extension worth $170 million over five years. The contract runs through 2024-25 and squelches some minor fears that, empowered by his agency Klutch Sports, Simmons would be the first star player to play out his rookie deal plus a qualifying offer season and bounce.

What this really does beyond locking up Simmons is set the financial core of the Sixers. Philadelphia is now essentially capped out through 2021-22 and maybe 2022-23. Withhold trading a core piece — Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, or maybe Josh Richardson — this is the team, for better or worse.

The good news is that Simmons is young and improving, Embiid is young and improving, and there are a couple of highly interesting young prospects in Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle on the roster. The bad news is it’s going to be more difficult coming by lotto tickets and lottery prospects in the future: Philly is down their 2020 pick from the Tobias deal (it might be replaced if Orlando is a top-10 team, which is unlikely) and doesn’t have any extra firsts coming down the pike.

More good news? This team got knocked out on a four-bounce game-winner by the eventual Finals MVP in a Game 7. This team could have won the championship this season. The core has changed a little, and we’ll see what the absence of Jimmy Butler means for Simmons and the crew. But this team appears to be right there. And that core is now locked down. There are worse places to be.

Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein Made You a Comic Book

A 22-page page animated comic book about Rick Carlisle’s performance in the 2014 Spurs-Mavericks series. Seriously.

