Will we ever *really* know why Kevin Durant chose the Nets?

Kevin Durant gave his first interview since the NBA Finals to Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes, and ... well, while it results in a great piece, Durant still doesn’t say a whole lot. The most newsworthy bit is Durant emphatically absolves the Warriors of blame over his injury. That’s good.

What Durant still hasn’t satisfactorily explained — what he may never explain — is why he chose to join the Brooklyn Nets.

In fact, the rationale might be murkier than ever. In response to an apparent Haynes question about why Durant wanted to leave the glorious Warriors, KD says “Because I wanted to. The basketball was appealing.” What a line! Put it on T-shirts, Nets marketing team. He later says if he was going to leave Golden State it was always going to be for Brooklyn, and that “they got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.” He also says that though he is very close with Kyrie Irving, he didn’t feel like he had to play alongside him to be happy.

I don’t get it. I agree Nets basketball is appealing, that they have pieces and a creative front office. I like what Brooklyn is building, too. But you could say that about a number of teams that were chasing Durant, perhaps all of the team except for the Knicks. For that to be the only explanation offered, and for Durant to simultaneously suggest it was always between the Warriors and Nets, it’s all puzzling. Add in the Nets didn’t know Durant was a legit option until he told them he was signing there sight unseen, without having visited the facilities or met with the coach ... I am puzzled!

It’s all be way easier to believe if Durant would say something about wanting to be in New York but avoiding the Knicks’ gravity vortex of suck, or if there is a Warriorsesque business side of the equation involving future Nets governor Joe Tsai’s Alibaba ties. Appealing basketball and a creative front office aren’t too convincing.

But then again, Durant is a different kind of NBA star. Picking a team for nebulous reasons is sort of on brand, isn’t it?

Pop and Kerr

Gregg Popovich is the head coach of USA Basketball’s senior men’s team. Steve Kerr is the top assistant. Those two have, with a couple of others, been the most outspoken NBA coaches on political issues in recent years. They are replacing college coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim at the helm of Team USA. Let’s just say Pop and Kerr bring a different energy when asked about political issues.

Both went in on gun issues this week when asked by reporters about the tragic mass murders in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton. Kerr criticized the Senate majority leader by name. Popovich was his sarcastic self in ripping into Congressional leadership. It’s clear that neither is going to be quiet in their role representing the United States on the world stage. They are going to continue to speak their truths.

The FIBA World Cup is not a big deal in the United States, but the Olympics sure are, and Popovich and Kerr will be going to lead the favored Americans in the heat of the 2020 presidential election a year from now. Anything they say now is just a precursor to what’s going to happen next summer. This is going to get mighty interesting.

