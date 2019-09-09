Lithuania ousted from FIBA World Cup by rim shot

Someone finally played France close in the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Saturday, and the game ended in horror and disgrace, with referees actually getting kicked out of the tournament. Seriously.

The French led by two with 15 seconds left. Jonas Valanciunas drew a foul to get two from the line. He hit the first. The second hit rim, and Rudy Gobert jumped to take advantage of FIBA rules allowing players to interfere with the ball in the cylinder ... as long as they don’t touch the rim. Gobert hit the rim and popped the ball out. Nando de Colo hit a jumper at the other end to seal a three-point lead; Lithuania couldn’t get a decent shot off. France moves on to the knockouts, Lithuania is done.

Lithuania’s very animated coach blew up at FIBA and the officials in his press conference ... in English, much to our delight! (Language warning.) He raises a good point: FIBA officials are incessantly reviewing plays, and didn’t review this one. What gives?

There wasn’t much FIBA could do after the fact ... so they booted the officials from the tournament. That doesn’t help anyone. Frankly, it’s a pretty big statement on either just how big the screw-up was or just how expendable international officials are.

Knockouts begin on Tuesday with Argentina vs. Serbia and Spain vs. Poland on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Team USA will play against France or Australia depending on Monday’s results. The other of those two teams will play one of Greece, Brazil, or the Czech Republic.

Win or Go Away

The WNBA playoff bracket is set after a rousing final day on Sunday. And by “bracket” I mean “multi-level eight-team scheme that reseeds after each round and includes multiple levels of byes.”

The No. 8 Phoenix Mercury will play the No. 5 Chicago Sky Wednesday at 8 ET on ESPN2. That game will be followed by the No. 7 Minnesota Lynx visiting the No. 6 Seattle Storm (10 ET, ESPN2). The winners move on to the second round, with the lowest surviving seed playing the No. 3 L.A. Sparks on Sunday (3 ET, ESPN2) and the highest surviving seed playing the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces that same day (5 ET, ESPN2).

The winners of those games will go on to play the No. 1 Washington Mystics and the No. 2 Connecticut Sun in best-of-5 series that begin next Tuesday. The winner of those semis go on to meet in the best-of-5 WNBA Finals, which begin Sept. 29.

We’ll have continuing coverage in the newsletter over the next few weeks, with some help from our friends.

And finally: Monday is the 10-year anniversary of SBNation.com’s launch as an editorial sports site. Thanks for continuing to read, whether you just arrived or came around all those years ago.

