The 16 best basketball seasons of the decade

The game of basketball has changed drastically since the start of the 2010s, both in terms of style of play and the type of athletes who are playing the game. It barely resembles the sport that was played in the decades before it. Today’s game is filled with superhumans doing things Dr. James Naismith never thought would have been possible.

This era of basketball has undoubtedly gifted us with a handful of the best seasons ever across men’s and women’s professional and collegiate hoops. Players are taller, longer, stronger, and producing numbers we’ve never seen before. The game has pushed forward from one boundary-pusher to the next.

Here are the 16 most impressive full seasons of hoops we’ve seen over the last 10 years, listed in chronological order.

Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm, 2010

Jackson’s final MVP season, and last full season before injuries forced her into retirement, might’ve been her best ever. The 6’6 do-it-all forward for the Seattle Storm, starring for a team that included Sue Bird, owned the year, scoring 21 points per game in 31 minutes with eight rebounds, an assist, steal and block to just one turnover. She shot 46 percent from the field, and launched five threes per game, making 35 percent of them. She also made 91 percent of her 178 free throw attempts.

Jackson’s play easily won her the league’s MVP. Her Storm team then went on to sweep the entire playoffs en route to her second and final championship, beating Atlanta in three games. She was named Finals MVP.

James’ February 2013 might be the best month of his esteemed career. He made 64 percent of his shots from the field (80 percent from around the rim), and averaged 30 points per game as the Heat won 12 out of 13 games. Nine of those 12 wins came by double-digits. There’s a strong case this is the best season of James’ historic career, and this was his best stretch ever.

On the season, he averaged 27 points with eight assists and seven rebounds, made 41 percent of his threes, and 57 percent of his shots from the field. He took over at the apex of his star role as the NBA’s villain. James ended the season with his second consecutive MVP and championship. This was the year we questioned if he could really become the best ever.

Brittney Griner, Baylor, 2011-12

Griner became the type of center women’s college basketball had never seen before during her four-year stint with Baylor. In her junior season, she was at her best. The 6’8 big averaged 23 points per game on 61 percent shooting with 10 rebounds and FIVE blocks. Baylor went undefeated, 40-0, won a championship, and Griner and dominated the scene of college basketball.

This was Durant’s “You the real MVP” season. After finishing second in MVP voting for three of the previous four years, Durant finally proved he was deserving of the label as the best player in the league.

In OKC, alongside Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka, Durant scored 32 points with seven rebounds and six assists. He shot 50 percent from the field, 39 percent from range and 87 percent from the free throw line.

This is the best Kevin Durant season we’ve ever seen, though the Thunder fell short to the Spurs in the conference finals.

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, 2014

Bizarrely, the Lynx didn’t reach the Finals in Moore’s best-ever season, but that doesn’t make her year any less spectacular. Moore shattered scoring records, with 30 or more points in 12 of 34 possible games (WNBA games are just 40 minutes long), and two 40- or more point games. She scored the second-most point in a WNBA game ever, with 48 on 30 shots (7-of-9 from three) against the Dream.

Moore won MVP this year, averaging 24 points per game on 48 percent shooting with eight rebounds. The Lynx fell to the eventual champion Phoenix Mercury in the conference finals.

Chris Paul’s best season was maybe the Clippers’ best chance to win a ring with the Lob City team that had so many attempts. Paul played all 82 games this season, averaging 19 points and 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals. He made 49 percent of his shots, 40 percent of his threes and 90 percent of his free throws. He even hit the game-winning shot to beat the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite staying so healthy in the regular season, a hamstring injury caused him to miss two games against the Rockets in the conference semifinals, and the Clippers went on to blow a 3-1 lead.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors, 2015-16

The road to Curry and the Warriors’ second consecutive Finals appearance might’ve been the most amazing season the league has ever seen. Curry was magic in 2016. It’s when he made his claim as the best player in the world and solidified that he was best shooter ever. He averaged 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds, making an unbelievable 45 percent of 11 threes per game. He shot 50 percent from the field in total and 91 percent from the line.

Curry led the Warriors to have the best record in NBA history, winning 73 games. He was the first-ever unanimous league MVP. We of course remember how this ended, though. The Warriors blew a 3-1 Finals lead to LeBron James’ Cavaliers.

Breanna Stewart, University of Connecticut, 2015-16

Stewart had without a doubt the best college career of the decade, and her senior season was even more incredible than the others. She swept every possible individual award, including her third straight Player of the Year, and led her recruiting class to become the first in NCAA history to win all four possible tournaments. UConn went 151-5 in Stewart’s career, and a perfect 38-0 this season.

In her final year, Stewart averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. She shot 58 percent from the field, and 43 percent from three.

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, 2016

Ogwumike’s 2016 season was as close to perfect as a superstar could hope for. She neared the league record, making an incredible 67 percent of her 11 shots from the field per game. She was the Sparks hero from start to finish, averaging 20 points with nine rebounds and three assists per night.

She capped the perfect season with a game-winning shot just before the buzzer to knock off the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals. It was her and Candace Parker’s first championship ever.

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder, 2016-17

The first triple-double season for Westbrook was captivating. Just watching the OKC guard produce gaudy stats was an event, no matter how ridiculous (or inefficient) the circumstances. The Thunder weren’t a great team, only winning 47 games and losing in the first round of the playoffs, but Westbrook was historic. In the playoffs, he scored the most points in a triple-double ever, with 51.

Westbrook averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from range, and won MVP at the end of the year.

Kelsey Plum, University of Washington, 2016-17

In the final game of the regular season, Plum scored 57 points to set the record for most career points and single-season points by a woman in college basketball. Her 1,109 points that year were 47 points more than Jackie Stiles’ previous all-time record, and Plum’s career 3,527 points were 123 more than Kelsey Mitchell, the second-most prolific scorer in women’s college hoops history.

Plum averaged a ridiculous 32 points per game her final year at Washington, along with five rebounds and five assists. She shot 54 percent from the field, 44 percent from three and 89 percent from the free throw line.

James Harden, Houston Rockets, 2018-19

Harden’s maybe the best scorer of all time, and last year, he took his game to another level. His step-back three-point shot grew sharper, he was able to draw even more fouls at the rim, and he reinvented how one player can dominate a team’s offense. He lost out on MVP because of the next guy on this list — and made excuses as to why — but Harden still had one of the most amazing seasons in basketball history.

He averaged 36 points per game with eight assists and seven rebounds, shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from distance. Terrifyingly, he might finish his current season even stronger.

Antetokounmpo’s first MVP season made no sense. The mid-first-round pick whose last name once outweighed him turned into one of the world’s best players. Even without a jump shot in an era of jump shooters, Antetokounmpo took the regular-season throne, leading the Bucks to 60 wins and the top seed in the East. He averaged 28 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks fell to the Raptors in the conference semifinals, and the playoffs were all Kawhi Leonard’s. But the season as a whole was Antetokounmpo’s.

Williamson might’ve been the most electrifying basketball player of the decade with arms the size of cannons and dunks as powerful as Thanos. He also might’ve been the most dominant college basketball player of all time. He scored 23 points per game in one of the best conferences on 68 percent shooting! His truck of a frame got him to the rim so easily that he converted on 75 percent of his two-point attempts. He’s only 6’6! He also had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks per game.

Duke lost in the Elite Eight, but Williamson took over the college basketball landscape.

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 2018-19

Ionescu became the queen of triple-doubles in her junior year of college, logging 19, the most by any men’s or women’s player in NCAA history. She was a nightly show, averaging 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. She made 44 percent of five threes per game and 45 percent of her shots in total. Oregon fell to the eventual champion Baylor Bears in the Final Four.

Ionescu decided to return for her senior season in pursuit of a title in 2020.

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics, 2019

Logging the first 50/40/90 season in WNBA history, Delle Donne owned 2019. The 6’5 forward, who also played center and point guard at times, was far and away the best WNBA player of the year, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 52/43/97 splits! Yeah, she kicked 50/40/90’s ass.

In the process, Delle Donne overcame multiple herniated disks in her back to win both her and her Washington Mystics their first WNBA titles. It might’ve been the best season in W history.