LaMelo Ball is calling it quits in Australia after it was reported Thursday that the Illawarra Hawks guard was shutting it down for the remainder of the season. Instead of playing basketball ahead of the NBA Draft, Ball will instead spend more time with his horse.

That’s right, his horse. A horse he recently bought and named “LAMELO,” all caps — because horse names deserve to be shouted.

Ball suffered a bone bruise in early December and hasn’t played since. Fox Sports Australia reports that LaMelo was officially shut down due to injury, according to head coach Matt Flinn:

“It’s unfortunate that it has to be shut down for injury.”

Ball’s personal manager Jermaine Jackson said that the player will focus on rehabbing from injury and spending more time with his race horse.

A horse, which again, is named LAMELO. In all caps, because horse names deserve to be shouted.

Personally, I’m here for naming a horse after yourself. It seems a little self-aggrandizing, but if it ends up being a good racing horse you get to hear yourself winning in a whole new sport. Then if you’re lucky you can put yourself out to stud, because why not.

LaMelo Ball is expected to be a Top 3 pick in the 2020 draft. LAMELO horse is expected to keep enjoying oats.