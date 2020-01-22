Zion Williamson updates from NBA debut vs. Spurs

Zion Williamson is making one of the most anticipated debuts in league history as the New Orleans Hornets host the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson has been sidelined the last three months after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in the preseason. His first regular season game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN. The hype has been building for weeks.

We’ve covered Williamson’s journey to his pro debut every step of the way, from watching him as a rising high school senior at USA Basketball camp to chronicling his remarkable season at Duke to marveling at how incredible he was during his first NBA minutes in the preseason.

We’re going to provide live update throughout the night. As Williamson makes his debut in the 45h game of their season, the Pelicans enter at 17-27 and 3.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. We can’t wait to see how high Zion takes them.

Pregame and starting lineups for Zion’s debut

ESPN had a pregame cam following Williamson through warmups.

Williamson is in the starting lineup for New Orleans, starting at power forward.

Zion is ready to make his debut! #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/jHxSsfhGvG — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 23, 2020

First quarter

Zion didn’t take a shot from the field before the first TV timeout, but he did register his first assist on this feed to Brandon Ingram.

Zion Williamson finds Ingram for the slam pic.twitter.com/alT5OkdcCR — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) January 23, 2020

Williamson missed his first shot on a floater near the basket with 8:30 left in the first quarter. He checked out the game the next possession. His first stint lasted for 3:51. He did not re-enter the game in the first quarter.

Second quarter

Williamson scored his first NBA basket off an offensive rebound and putback.

The Spurs are out to a 43-31 lead midway through the second quarter. Williamson has three rebounds, but yet to have a big impact. He has subbed out with 7:35 left in the second quarter.