The new ‘Space Jam 2’ jerseys are extremely good

The new-look jerseys for Space Jam 2 have been revealed, and they’re pretty great.

Space Jam 2 x Nike pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 22, 2020

The Tune Squad jersey is more or less identical to those worn in the original 1996 film. It features the same logo and colorway, with the only additions being a Nike swoosh and a speech bubble that reads “What’s up doc?”

However, the Monstars jersey got a full rework. In the original movie they were plain navy blue uniforms with a yellow accent. There was no art on them except for large white numbers.

The new jerseys trade the yellow for orange, adds a name so they look a lot closer to normal basketball jerseys, and brings a wild galactic-style colorway to the number to make it pop. It’s definitely different, but kind of fits the aesthetic of basketball-loving aliens from another galaxy. That said, it is a little weird to see the same Nike swoosh on their uniforms too, and raises a lot of questions.

am I to understand that the Monstars—a group of alien employees of an amusement park in a faraway galaxy—have an equipment deal with Nike, whose most valuable endorser they are trying to kidnap https://t.co/5BmHQBH7ag — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 22, 2020

Space Jam 2 is scheduled for release Summer 2021. LeBron James stars in the role previously held by Michael Jordan. The movie will also feature Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi, Damian Lillard, Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike. Don Cheadle will join the cast as well, presumably in a similar role that Bill Murray had in the original Space Jam.

Honestly, we’ve all waited for this movie for so long that at this point I’m just excited to see what the heck this is. Whether it’s any good or not remains to be seen.