Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed in Los Angeles following Kobe Bryant’s death

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night at the Staples Center has been postponed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The game was set to take place two days after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday afternoon.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date, per ESPN. The Lakers requested the game be postponed, and the Clippers have obliged, per Wojnarowski. Here is a statement from the Lakers:

The Lakers just released this statement thanking fans for their support and saying that they're continuing to support the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/HmgD7fcwzr — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 27, 2020

This was set to be the third meeting of the season between the Lakers and Christmas. The Clippers won both meetings so far, first in the season opener and then on Christmas Day.

Members of the Lakers organization spent Monday with grief consolers, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and David McMenamin.

