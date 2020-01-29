How NBA players wearing Kobe Bryant’s numbers are honoring him

As the NBA mourns the tragic deaths of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, current players who wear No. 8 and No. 24 — Bryant’s two numbers — are deciding how best to honor him. Some have chosen new jersey numbers, while others are pledging to keep wearing No. 8 or No. 24. The NBA usually requires players give at least a season’s notice before switching uniform numbers by request, but has made an exception to review and approve immediate changes on a case-by-case basis, per the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Here’s a list of every NBA player who wears No. 8 or No. 24, and how they’ve decided to honor the Bryants.

Changing their number

Spencer Dinwiddie (No. 8), Brooklyn Nets - Dinwiddie has changed his number from 8 to 26, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He told Nets Daily’s Anthony Puccio he chose that number for multiple reasons.

“It’s an obvious choice, I kept coming to that number, but here’s why ... They passed on the 26th. Twenty-four and 2 are their numbers; Two plus six is eight. I’m 26 currently. Me and my son were both born in April. He’s the 20th, I’m the 6th. And that’s what was on my mind when I decided the jersey change. Incorporating my son. Because last time it revolved around family as well.”

Markieff Morris (No. 8), Detroit Pistons - Morris will change his number from 8 to 88, per The Athletic’s James Edwards.

Alec Burks (No. 8), Golden State Warriors - Burks will change his number from 8 to 20.

Quinn Cook (No. 2), Los Angeles Lakers - Cook will change his number from 2 to 28 to honor both Bryant and his daughter, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “No. 2 is Gianna’s number. I feel it should be retired. It’s hers.”

Mo Harkless (No. 8), Los Angeles Clippers - Harkless is changing his number from 8 to 11, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Jahlil Okafor (No. 8), New Orleans Pelicans - Okafor is changing his number from 8 to 9.

Terrence Ross (No. 8), Orlando Magic - Ross will change his number from No. 8 to No. 31, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This is the number he wore with the Raptors.

Zhaire Smith (No. 8), Philadelphia 76ers - Smith will change his number from 8 to 5.

Mason Plumlee (No. 24), Denver Nuggets - Plumlee is changing his number from 24 to 7.

Keeping their number

Alize Johnson (No. 24), Indiana Pacers - Johnson will not change his jersey number. “You need that role-model coming up and for me, it was God and him,” he told The Athletic.

Khem Birch (No. 24), Orlando Magic - Birch wears No. 24 in honor of one of his friends who died in a car crash. Their favorite player was Bryant.

Norman Powell (No. 24), Toronto Raptors - Powell is likely to continue wearing No. 24 to honor Bryant. “The reason I wear 24 is because of Kobe,” he told The Athletic’s Blake Murphy. So whatever it takes to honor him, one of the greatest ever to do it. If they want to retire 24 I’ll find a new number.”

Rui Hachimura (No. 8), Washington Wizards - Hachimura will continue wearing the No. 8 to honor Bryant. According to the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner, “8” translates to Hachi, and he wore he number in high school.

To be determined

Bruno Fernando (No. 24), Atlanta Hawks - Has not spoken on the matter.

Kemba Walker (No. 8), Boston Celtics - Walker said he’s considering keeping his number to honor Bryant.

Kemba Walker shares he's thinking of retiring No. 8 in honor of Kobe but he also sees how he can also honor him by keeping the number pic.twitter.com/CC408lm2ZN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 29, 2020

“I’m considering [changing] it. But I’m not sure yet. I definitely have tons of respect for Kobe. But everybody mourns a little bit different. For me, I’m thinking I’d love to honor him by wearing that number. Kobe played hard each and every night. And I would like to honor him by doing the same. I’m definitely thinking about it. But we’ll see.”

Bismack Biyombo (No. 8), Charlotte Hornets - Has not spoken on the matter.

Lauri Markkanen (No. 24), Chicago Bulls - Has not spoken on the matter.

Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 8), Denver Nuggets - Has not spoken on the matter.

Dillon Brooks (No. 24), Memphis Grizzlies - Has not spoken on the matter.

Pat Connaughton (No. 24), Milwaukee Bucks - Connaughton is considering changing his jersey number, but hasn’t decided yet. “He’s the reason I wear it,” he said, per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Danilo Gallinari (No. 8), Oklahoma City Thunder - Has not spoken on the matter.

Frank Kaminsky (No. 8), Phoenix Suns - Has not spoken on the matter.

Trevor Ariza (No. 8), Portland Trail Blazers - Has not spoken on the matter.. Ariza spent a season and a half playing next to Bryant with the Lakers. The pair won an NBA championship in 2009.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (No. 8), Sacramento Kings - Has not spoken on the matter.

Buddy Hield (No. 24), Sacramento Kings - Has not spoken on the matter.

Patty Mills (No. 8), San Antonio Spurs - Has not spoken on the matter.

Emmanuel Mudiay (No. 8), Utah Jazz - Has not spoken on the matter.

Miye Oni (No. 24), Utah Jazz - Has not spoken on the matter.

Garrison Mathews (No. 24), Washington Wizards - Has not spoken on the matter.