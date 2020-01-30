Meet the 2020 NBA All-Star reserves

The full rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo acting as team captains in a draft format that is now entering its third season. The game will be scored with all new rules this year. Read Matt Ellentuck for more information on that.

We already knew that James would be joined by Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and James Harden to form the starters from the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo leads the starters from the Eastern Conference, and will be joined by Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, and Joel Embiid.

The All-Star reserves were released Thursday night. The All-Star draft takes place on Feb. 6 on TNT. These are the additional players LeBron and Giannis will be able to chose from. The rosters were leaked by insider Shams Charania.

NBA All-Star reserves

Eastern Conference

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Butler’s move to Miami has made the Heat one of top teams in the Eastern Conference. Though Butler is shooting worse than ever from three-point territory, he has excelled by setting up his teammates, defending at a high level, and consistently finding a way to the free throw line all season. He should have been a starter.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Adebayo has enjoyed a breakout season in his third year as a pro. The 22-year-old center is putting up career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals while helping lead the Heat towards the top of the Eastern Conference. Expect plenty of lobs thrown Bam’s way in the All-Star Game.

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Simmons might be the most unique star in the NBA. A 6’9 point guard, Simmons doesn’t shoot but excels as a finisher, passer, and defender. One of the game’s most thrilling players in transition, Simmons’ rare combination of speed, power, and passing vision will help make the game more entertaining.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, and Middleton is their second-best player. That description alone doesn’t do justice to the game of the 28-year-old wing who is currently putting together a historically efficient season as a scorer. Middleton enters the All-Star break averaging over 20 points per game on rare 50/40/90 shooting efficiency, which would add him to a club that includes Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Larry Bird, and Kevin Durant as its only members.

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard has left for the Clippers, but the Raptors remain a factor in the Eastern Conference largely because Lowry continues to be one of the game’s best point guards. A rugged defender and capable shot-maker, Lowry’s best attribute is his ability to consistently make winning plays. The 33-year-old has picked up his scoring without Leonard, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have remained competitive in the Eastern Conference despite the absence of Victor Oladipo. They have Sabonis to thank for that. In his fourth year as a pro, Sabonis has become one of the most impactful big men in the league, a monster rebounder, efficient finisher, and sharp passer who does all the little things to help his team win.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tatum gets the nod over his teammate Jaylen Brown because he has a more diverse skill set. The 21-year-old forward is an emerging defensive force and a capable pick-and-roll handler, providing plenty of value to the Celtics despite declining shooting percentages. He’s going to be a staple in this game for a long time.

Western Conference

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic started slow, but has since again become one of the top centers in the NBA. The Nuggets have been in the top half of the conference all year despite injuries to co-star Jamal Murray, largely because Jokic is one of the game’s most versatile offensive weapons. The greatest passing center ever, Jokic should be flinging passes to his talented teammates throughout the All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

It’s too bad the Blazers’ season has been destroyed by injuries, because this might be the best season of Lillard’s esteemed career. His first half included a 61-point performance against the Warriors and weekly heroics to carry Portland during an otherwise disappointing year. With deep pull-up shooting and fearless attacks to the rim, Lillard is made for the All-Star Game.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

The Utah center is somehow making his first All-Star appearance despite being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and a rock in the Utah Jazz’s consistent team success. Gobert is doing what he always has done this season, protecting the rim as well as anyone on Earth, finishing lobs and putbacks around the rim on offense, and setting some devastating screens. He deserves this.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

After leaving the Lakers as the centerpiece in their trade for Anthony Davis, Ingram has blossomed into a go-to scorer for a Pelicans team without Zion Williamson for most of the first half. Ingram’s big improvement in his game has been outside shooting, where’s he’s hitting better than 40 percent of his threes and firing away from deep with more confidence than ever. This is the player we expected him to be as the former No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are firmly in the playoff picture a year after losing Russell Westbrook and Paul George. How? Because CP3 is just that good. The veteran point guard is 34 years old, but has maintained a high level of play by shooting well from deep, finishing effectively at the rim, and orchestrating the offense around a younger supporting cast. All-Star weekend doesn’t feel the same without Paul.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

This feels like it will be the first of many All-Star appearances for Mitchell. The third-year guard out of Louisville has become the go-to perimeter option for the surging Jazz, combining powerful drives to the lane with nearly 40-percent three-point shooting. It feels like Utah’s offense in the playoffs will go as far as Mitchell takes them.

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Westbrook has had an up-and-down season in his first year in Houston. His three-point shot has completely abandoned him, but he remains effective going to the rim, setting up teammates, and causing havoc in transition. This feels like the most questionable All-Star pick despite another year of massive per-game stats: 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists per game.