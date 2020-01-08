Trae Young canceled $1 million of medical debt for Atlanta residents

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young made a donation Wednesday when it was announced he paid off $1 million of medical debt belonging to the most vulnerable residents in Atlanta.

Partnering with a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt, Young’s money went directly toward paying off the debt of people who are two-times or below the federal poverty line, or those who owed amounts in excess of 5 percent of their gross annual income.

Explaining his gesture to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Young said the following:

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” said Young. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

In total, the $10,000 donation cancelled out an average debt of $1,858 for 570 people, while raising awareness of how donations can go far further than their initial figure when it goes towards outstanding debt. Recipients of the gift learned the information through an envelope, which was delivered to the individuals on Jan. 3. The donation by Young will legitimately life-changing for the people affected.

The RIP Medical Debt organization continues to do amazing work for people who are struggling to recover from injury or accident. You can find more information on their mission at their website.