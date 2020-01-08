Jimmy Butler got T.J. Warren ejected, called him ‘trash’ and blew him a kiss

Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren engaged in a physical confrontation during the Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game Wednesday night that resulted in Warren getting ejected and Butler’s Heat getting the last laugh.

Butler and Warren started to get into it in the third quarter as Miami opened up a big lead. As Butler drove to the basket, Warren grabbed and fouled the Heat star from behind. The players stared each other down and started jawing before needing to be separated, with Butler yelling “you’re f****** trash” and Warren screaming back “I’ll beat your f****** ass.” Both players remained in the game after the incident.

"You're f---ing trash."



Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren got tangled up, and both players had a few words for each other pic.twitter.com/C0VCJuuEFW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2020

On the next possession, Butler took an offensive foul on Warren, who immediately started taunting in his face. That earned Warren an ejection as Butler was allowed to stay in the game. As the players went their separate ways, Butler blew him a kiss:

Jimmy Butler blew TJ Warren a kiss after Warren was ejected pic.twitter.com/ePoWVLmzO7 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2020

Warren exited the game with only three points on 1-of-5 shooting. Butler had 14 points, seven assists, and led his team to a blowout win.

Butler gave a brutally honest assessment of Warren after the game, saying “he’s soft” and “he’s not in my league”, among other things.

This is a beef we need to keep an eye on.