LeBron James’ Kobe Bryant tribute was perfect

LeBron James delivered one of the great moments of his career before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night, the franchise’s first game since the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Following an emotional tribute video on the Staples Center jumbotron and a powerful rendition of the national anthem by Boyz II Men, James grabbed a microphone and walked to center court to give a heartfelt tribute speech to the Bryants and the seven other people in the fatal accident. As James crumpled up his prepared statement and went from the heart, he hit every note.

You can watch the Lakers’ entire pregame ceremony in this video, which we’ll begin at James’ speech.

James’ Bryant speech transcribed

Before I get started with this speech that I have, I want to acknowledge all the lives that were lost Sunday morning. Alyssa Altobelli. John Altobelli. Keri Altobelli. Payton Chester. Sarah Chester. Christina Mauser. Ara Zobayan. Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant.

Now, I’ve got something written down. They asked me to stay on course or whatever the case may be, but Laker nation, I would be selling y’all short if I read off this shit. I’m going to go straight from the heart.

The first thing that came to mind, man, is all about family. As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving. We’re all hurt. We’re all heartbroken. But when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family. And from Sunday morning all the way to this point — and I’ve heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year, about how much of a family it is — and that’s absolutely what I’ve seen this whole week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization, but from everybody. Everybody that’s here, this is really, truly, truly a family. And I know Kobe, Gianna, Vanessa and everybody thank you guys from the bottom of their hearts as Kobe said.

Now I know at some point, we will have a memorial for Kobe. But I look at this, I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken-down body, the getting up, the sitting down, the everything. The countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight, we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the past three years, man.

Tonight is a celebration.

Before we get to play (yelling). Love ya’ll, man. Kobe’s a brother to me. From the time I was in high school, watching him from afar to getting in this league at 18, watching him up close. All the battles we had throughout my career. The one thing that we always shared was that determination to just always want to win and just want to be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue along with my teammates, to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but for as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want.

So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out.’ But in the words of us, ‘Not forgotten.’ Live on, brother.

James’ postgame press conference on Bryant

James also spoke about Bryant in the postgame press conference after the Lakers’ 127-119 loss:

"It felt like these last three years was the happiest I've ever seen him."



Lebron speaks on Kobe and the cost of greatness. pic.twitter.com/8UHi9CLbhU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

LeBron reflects on how it was "a dream come true" to be on Team USA's Redeem Team with Kobe in 2008. pic.twitter.com/nVy4F08eqP — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

“Just make sure you hug the s--- out of your family. If you got kids, tell your kids you love them. Try to make it to as much as you can.”



—LeBron James while talking about Kobe and tonight’s emotions pic.twitter.com/7FV7idH3Xl — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

James’ Bryant tattoo

LeBron honors Kobe with a "Mamba 4 Life" tattoo. ✊



(via @KingJames/IG) pic.twitter.com/qMuXJOISdn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 1, 2020

There isn’t much that needs to be added, but let’s emphasize this: James should never be taken for granted. His maturity and his thoughtfulness shined at its brightest in the darkest moment in league history. There could not be a better ambassador for basketball, the NBA, or American sports.

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gigi Bryant.