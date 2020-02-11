Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played Rock-Paper-Scissors to honor Andre Iguodala

It’s only fitting that Andre Iguodala’s first game of the 2019-2020 season and debut with the Miami Heat came against the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala was a member of the Warriors the last time we saw him take the court before being traded as a salary cap casualty over the summer. With his half-season sabbatical in Memphis now over, the Warriors planned a tribute video for the former Finals MVP before Golden State hosted the Heat.

There was only one thing left to determine: whether Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson would be the one to introduce Iguodala. The Splash Brothers settled it in the only logical way — by playing Rock, Paper, Scissors.

this is the most steph & klay thing ever lmao pic.twitter.com/6t9sNnjqGH — julie (@juliephayer) February 11, 2020

Like any great Rock, Paper, Scissors matchup, the winner was determined in a best-of-three series. Curry won with scissors beating paper, and then won with paper beating rock.

That meant Thompson had to give the tribute to Iguodala. You can watch the full speech here:

“Feels like home.”



Klay & all of #DubNation are always glad to see you, @andre. pic.twitter.com/DnEYrqn5q3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2020

Here’s the Warriors’ tribute video for Iguodala:

No, Draymond Green didn’t hit Iggy with a flagrant-2 foul like he joked, but the two did hug it out before the game:

Dray x Dre pic.twitter.com/pK7Gg80Eel — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2020

It’s been a long season for Golden State, but this was a nice moment for Iguodala, his former teammates, and the franchise. Don’t worry about the Warriors — they’ll be just fine.