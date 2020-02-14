The 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star game is full of people from Chicago

While January 2020 was the longest month ever, we’re now well into February. That means it’s time for NBA All-Star Weekend — and nothing kicks off the weekend like the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night.

The game takes place on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, so grab some carryout and your valentine and spend your evening watching this game on ESPN, followed by the Rising Stars Game on TNT at 9 p.m. I actually don’t recommend that at all, but it could work.

Once again, the NBA has named the teams “Home” and “Away,” which is always a stellar idea. The roster is full of Chicago natives on both sides so this should be a good showing for the city.

Let’s figure out who these celebrities are.

Team Wilbon (Home)

Common (captain) — Legendary rapper turned actor. Chicago native. Surely he is not the reason you arrived on this page. We definitely know who Common is.

Bad Bunny — He was most recently featured in the half-time show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. He’s an American Latin trap and reggaeton singer from Puerto Rico with massive international success. This is his second Celebrity All-Star Game.

Hannibal Buress — Hilarious actor with my favorite role as Lincoln Rice on Broad City. He’s also from Chicago.

Kane Brown — A country singer who I have heard of because he did a song with Camila Cabello once.

Jon Batiste — The bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Alex Moffat — From Saturday Night Live.

José Andrés — A Spanish American chef who is one of the best in the entire world. He once planned to open a restaurant in the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., but backed out after Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants in 2015. He’s also is a big Pau Gasol fan.

Famous Los — This is last year’s celeb game MVP. Has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most hilarious sports comedians out there.

Jidenna — The guy who sings the very catchy song “Classic Man.”

Chelsea Gray — Incredible WNBA player and, if somehow you don’t know who she is, then I’m going to shame you a little bit and then encourage you watch this highlight reel from the 2017 WNBA Finals.

Quentin Richardson — Also from Chicago! A classic journeyman in the NBA, playing 13 seasons for five different teams.

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Chance The Rapper (captain) — I can’t imagine you are on this website to learn who Chicago native Chance the Rapper is, but if by chance you are, he’s a spokesperson for Doritos.

If you really don’t know who he is, look up the song “Sunday Candy.”

Quavo — The celeb game MVP in 2018, dropped 27-points in 2019, and now is back again in 2020. He’s also a rapper in the group Migos. These are the celebs I refuse to help explain. You gotta know these people.

Taylor Bennett — This is Chance the Rapper’s younger brother! But that’s not all — he’s super talented on his own. He’s a rapper as well and a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

LaRoyce Hawkins — Actor on Chicago PD and was actually born in Illinois. Fitting.

Anthony “Spice” Adams — A very good comedian who makes funny videos online. He also played in the NFL!

Marc Lasry — Literally the co-owner of Milwaukee Bucks. He played last year as well

Ronnie 2K — Ronnie is the face of the hugely popular NBA 2K video game. He’s technically 2K’s marketing director, but Ronnie is the guy NBA players tweet at when they think their rating in the video game is too low.

Katelyn Ohashi — The incredible gymnast from UCLA who went viral last year after scoring a perfect 10 in her floor routine. I’m gonna watch that video again.

Lil Rel Howery — That’s Rod Williams from Get Out! He’s been in a ton of good films though over the years and does standup as well.

A’ja Wilson — It’s still weird that one of the best female basketball platers in the world is put to play against people who arguably have no sports skills but, hey, that’s just how society is going to continue to be. Anyway.

Darius Miles — The from pro-to-prep legend from Illinois, the great Darius Miles. Drafted third overall in the 2000 draft. He’s 38 now! We’re all old.