Devin Booker and Buddy Hield gave us the best NBA 3-point contest in ages

The NBA’s 2020 three-point contest was actually really fun. The contest came down to the final shot with Buddy Hield hitting his last attempt on the money-ball rack to beat Devin Booker, 27-26. Davis Bertans came in third with 22.

Look at the final shot, and Booker’s reaction:

Everyone else’s reactions were awesome too:

These reactions to Buddy’s last bucket are priceless #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/88nzo1nhk3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

This year’s three-point contest added a new layer of spice, and it worked. The competition added a deeper shot on either side of the arc worth three points instead of one. Watching players take even deeper shots was a great idea, and it gave each contestant a chance to come back if they started out slow.

The NBA should bring this back in 2021, and they should bring Hield back, too. Finally, a quality NBA three-point contest.