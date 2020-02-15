Aaron Gordon dunked OVER 7’5 Tacko Fall and then lost the dunk contest?

The 2020 NBA dunk contest had so many overtimes and was so ridiculously amazing that the entire arena demanded Aaron Gordon jump over 7’5 Tacko Fall for the clincher.

So he did it.

And then ... he lost.

This was the best basketball event I have ever watched in my entire life, and then the judges screwed it up. Three judges gave him a 9-out-of-10, meaning he lost to Derrick Jones, Jr. by a single point.

Listen, Jones was phenomenal. He completed so many of his dunks on the very first try. His between-the-legs slams were amazing. He might be the best dunker in the world.

But he didn’t dunk over Tacko. Nobody else has. Tacko himself said the dunk was entirely unplanned and he was “scared for his life.”

Gordon was completely robbed. Before this dunk, he had five straight 50-out-of-50 dunks. This deserved to be his sixth. He was robbed against Zach LaVine. Now Gordon’s been robbed again.

“Nah, it’s a wrap, bro,” Gordon said when asked if he wants to win a dunk contest before he retires. “I feel like I should have two trophies. It’s over for that. My next goal is to try to win the three-point contest.”

We really got an impromptu dunk over Tacko, and it was glorious. We’ll remember it forever — as both a historic moment and as the biggest NBA All-Star Weekend heist of all time.