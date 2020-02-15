Dwyane Wade’s 2020 NBA dunk contest rigging conspiracy, explained

The 2020 NBA dunk contest might’ve been rigged. As a spectator, there’s just no way Aaron Gordon dunking over 7’5 Tacko Fall didn’t deserve a perfect score. (It received a 47-out-of-50, one point worse than champion Derrick Jones, Jr.) But we also have incriminating evidence.

Common, a rapper who was one of the judges, said “We thought it was going to be tied,” according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ... But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.”

Then another judge, WNBA star Candace Parker, told Shelburne, “I ain’t throwing anyone under the bus ... but check the score card.”

Someone went rogue!

Hmm. Let’s review the tape.

Here’s the judge’s final results:

You’re not gonna do that to my friend. That’s a 10. @Candace_Parker pic.twitter.com/gMJyu30zKR — Justine Brown (@Justine_Brown) February 16, 2020

Parker gave a 10 out of 10. She’s cleared. As is Common.

That leaves us with three suspects: Dwyane Wade, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen. If Common is telling the truth, one of these three went out of his way to make Jones win.

Let’s take a deeper look at what we know about all three.

It was either:

Michael Jordan’s former teammate

The guy we all love from Black Panther

Or Jones’ former Miami Heat teammate

I wonder who had motive?

Cue the memes:

Dwyane Wade calculating the score he needed to give Aaron Gordon to make sure Derrick Jones Jr. won pic.twitter.com/S8rAD5a4sw — bluewirepods (@bluewirepods) February 16, 2020

Dwyane Wade after making Aaron Gordon lose and letting a Miami Heat player win pic.twitter.com/dxnPlHOOoV — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) February 16, 2020

Dwyane Wade when he realizes he can rob Aaron Gordon and give the #DunkContest to a Heat player pic.twitter.com/deo7yW1wwP — Dar-Wei Chen (@chendw) February 16, 2020

Dwyane Wade scoring Aaron Gordon's last dunk pic.twitter.com/tjzjA9MgJV — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 16, 2020

SB Nation is still gathering further evidence on the matter.