The new 2020 NBA All-Star Game format fixed it completely

The NBA All-Star Game is fixed thanks to a new format in the 2020 game that made the world’s best players actually compete and play defense against each other. It brought excitement to an event that usually grows old in the opening 10 minutes. For once, fans actually had fun, and players cared.

The game ended with two heated teams competing in a next-shot wins scenario, first to 157. Ultimately, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis with an Anthony Davis free throw, 157-155.

What changed?

The new format was a little confusing on paper, but made sense in reality. The score was reset after each quarter, and the team that won each frame received a $100,000 charity bonus. Team LeBron won the first quarter, Team Giannis took the second, and the third ended in a thrilling tie.

Then, the fun happened. The total score of the game at the end of three quarters was 133-124 in favor of Team Giannis. Rather than having a traditional 12-minute game clock, the two teams played to 157 — 24 more points than the leading team, a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

How’d the players react?

They put on a damn show.

Kyle Lowry took a charge on LeBron James, and another one on the would-be game-winner from James Harden.

James and Giannis Antetokounmpo locked each other up on defense, including a controversial overturned Antetokounmpo goaltend on The King.

Chris Paul drained threes. Kawhi Leonard poked away loose balls. Joel Embiid backed down in the post.

#TeamLeBron is 3 points away from winning 2020 #NBAAllStar! #TeamLeBron 154#TeamGiannis 152



FINAL TARGET SCORE: 157



Everyone cared! Every single player in this game played for pride and to win the game. That never happens for long in an NBA All-Star Game.

How’d it end?

The game finished in a next-basket-takes-all scenario, and it was perfect! Watching 10 players who are used to be being the go-to guy at all points in their basketball careers try and play team basketball was mesmerizing.

The only downside was seeing the night end at the free-throw line. Lowry fouled Davis on a loose ball foul as the center tried to seal position in the post. Davis sunk the game-winner on his second try (after he says he intentionally missed the first.)

Leonard was named the game’s MVP with 30 points and seven rebounds.

Should the NBA use this format again?

Hell yeah it should.

The game may have lasted for three hours with all the fouls, free throws, challenges, and other time-draining moments, but it was worth it! We were at the edge of our seats watching the All-Star Game for the first time in a long time. Maybe we can find a way to stop free throws ending the contest. But otherwise, this format ruled.

The game has heart again.