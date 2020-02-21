Trae Young went scorched earth on the Miami Heat for 50-points and eight assists in a surprising 129-124 Hawks’ victory.

Young is the only reason anybody needs to watch the Atlanta Hawks. Collectively, they aren’t great. They’re 16-41 on the season, and have been incredibly hard to watch at points. But with Young, you never know when you’re going to get a special night like this one.

However, there’s more to that 50 points than just those 48 minutes of basketball played between the Hawks and the Heat.

Back in December, Young and the Hawks were in Miami facing the Heat. After the Hawks took a six-point lead with a minute left, Young told the Miami faithful “it’s over.”

Absolute basketball chess from Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/O4cAAK5qhR — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) December 11, 2019

It was not over — in 30 seconds Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler drained back to back threes to tie the game. Overtime ensued, the Heat scored 16-straight points, and won.

Butler reacted on Instagram, calling Young a “teller of the future” while Young laughed at himself on Twitter:

....Welp ‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 11, 2019

So after those 50 points? Young, who is never shy on Twitter, let one fly and even sprinkled a LeBron James-esque hashtag at the end.

...and FYI @JimmyButler was right, I can see the future... I saw tonight happening awhile ago ‍♂️ #AndIDontEvenLikeTwitterBeefsBuuut — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2020

If you’re going to incorrectly call game, recovering with a nice 50-burger in a win is a great way to turn that around.