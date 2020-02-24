Shaq told Kobe ‘There’s no I in team.’ He responded, ‘There’s an M-E in that motherf---er’

Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s celebration of life at Staples Center was a touching tribute to the Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter. Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera performed, and the arena was packed with those Kobe and Gigi have loved and inspired.

The event was heartbreaking at times to watch, with Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gigi’s mother, delivering a powerful eulogy, Michael Jordan recounted his memories, and Diana Taurasi spoke on how much he inspired her.

And then there was Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s old teammate and sometimes simultaneously his rival, there to provide comic relief.

On stage, O’Neal remembered a time when Bryant wouldn’t pass the ball. He went to speak to him, and said “Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in team.”

Kobe, Shaq said, replied, “I know. But there’s an ‘M-E’ in that motherfucker.”

Thank you, Shaq. This was perfect.