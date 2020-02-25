Kyle Lowry tried to dribble his whole body underneath George Hill’s legs for some reason

Kyle Lowry has a reputation as a tenacious competitor and savvy veteran who will do whatever it takes to help his team win. We’re talking about a guy who drew two charges in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

With his Toronto Raptors on the ropes late in an eventual loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Lowry tried one of the strangest things you will ever see on an NBA court.

As he was being defended by George Hill, Lowry lowered his dribble and attempted to shove his entire body in between Hill’s legs. He was called for an offensive foul and the Bucks got the ball.

Kyle Lowry tries to go under George Hill pic.twitter.com/DwXtS68Z4d — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 26, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Kyle Lowry finds a way



pic.twitter.com/puRO399lEc — Sports ON Tap Hoops (@SONTHoops) February 26, 2020

What the hell was going through Lowry’s mind as he tried this? We have so many questions.

Did he actually think he would fit?

Has he ever done this before in a non-game situation?

Has he been planning to do this for weeks? Years?

Did he just make it up out of the blue?

What would he have done if he successfully made it through while maintaining his dribble?

How did he think of this?

What?

Why?

Bucks fans weren’t happy with Lowry after the play. Everyone else used it as an opportunity to get their jokes off:

"Hang on, Kyle. I'm going to fly!"



-George Hill, probably pic.twitter.com/0FA7iqQP9s — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 26, 2020

We actually have seen players try similar moves on the court before. J.J. Barea tried to do it in 2013:

JJ Barea's attempt to go between Hasheem Thabeet's legs pic.twitter.com/MdhZrND2RK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 26, 2020

Nate Robinson actually pulled it off in the G League:

The Bucks would eventually beat the Raptors, 108-97. Milwaukee is on pace for 70 wins. Lowry is on pace to be a meme for this for the foreseeable future.