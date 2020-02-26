Derrick Jones Jr.’s alley-oop went so wrong, then so right

Derrick Jones, Jr. has been known as the textbook definition of a freak athlete since he grew into a consensus top-50 high school recruit coming out of Philadelphia. Jones would spend one mostly forgettable college season at UNLV before putting his name in the 2016 NBA Draft, where he promptly went unselected. The Miami Heat saw his rare athletic gifts and gave him an opportunity.

Most people now know Jones for being a two-time slam dunk contest champion (however controversially). He’s also been able to carve out a consistent rotation role for a surprising Heat team that is fighting for a spot in the upper half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Jones had a chance show off his nuclear athleticism in a game situation on Wednesday night.

With the Heat and Timberwolves in a tight game, Jones went spinning through the air to tip in this alley-oop pass from Goran Dragic. How many guys in the NBA could finish this play?

This play from Derrick Jones Jr. is UNREAL pic.twitter.com/GcSAgkZjQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2020

This is impossible. Factor in the hang-time, the body control, the touch ... this should have been a turnover and Minnesota ball in a close game. Instead, Jones was able to turn it into a bucket.

You know Dwyane Wade is giving this play a 10.0. We do, too.