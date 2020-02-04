Every NBA player in trade rumors heading into the deadline

The 2020 NBA trade deadline is approaching. As the Milwaukee Bucks have surged to a big lead in the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers lead a pack of strong contenders from the West, teams around the league are weighing their chance to make one more big move before the playoffs begin.

This year’s deadline isn’t expected to feature a lot of top-tier movement, as most teams made their power moves during the summer, most disgruntled stars found their way out, and cap space is at an all-time low in importance due to a lackluster crop of upcoming free agents this summer. But there are still quality players on the trade block, and teams just outside the reach of Finals contention are looking to snag them

Here are the names that’ve been thrown into the rumor mill.

The biggest names

Possible destinations: Timberwolves, Knicks

The Timberwolves have been in pursuit of Russell since the 2019 free agency period where they flew the point guard out in a helicopter in Los Angeles before ultimately losing out to the Warriors. Now, with Golden State undecided on their future with him, Minnesota is trying its luck again.

From The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

The [Wolves and Warriors] have continued discussions since [Jan. 16], though they have yet to find enough common ground to get a deal done. The Warriors signed Russell to a four-year maximum contract in July and are said to be in no rush to move the one-time all-star. The Knicks have also registered interest in Russell and discussed potential packages, league sources said. But the Warriors could choose to hold onto him until at least this summer to see if more deals materialize when they would no longer be hard capped.

Possible destinations: ???

In January, Love had a heated moment that went viral after he was frustrated with a play call and demanded the ball from teammate Collin Sexton. He’d reportedly also had it out with Cavs general manager Koby Altman.

But now, all has gone quiet on the Love trade end, as few teams have the contracts to match Love’s lofty $29 million owed this year. Teams are also hesitant to acquire a 31-year-old with a history of injuries and $90 million left on his deal after this season.

“Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday. Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod.

Possible destinations: Hawks, Celtics

On Sunday night, Woj reported that the Rockets were pursuing three-team deals to land draft assets to acquire wings. The Hawks were listed in Woj’s report as a team looking to acquire a center. On Monday, Woj reported the Celtics were “engaged” with the Rockets for Capela.

Possible destinations: Probably not the Hawks

With Blake Griffin sidelined for the rest of the year and a Drummond-Griffin tandem not working anyway, Detroit’s looking for an out. The Hawks discussed a move for him in January, but Woj says that’s “lost momentum” in recent weeks. No other team has been directly linked to Drummond.

Possible destinations: Hawks

According to Woj, Atlanta’s discussed a deal with OKC centered on Adams. It’s unclear if the Thunder would be willing to move him given the team’s unexpected success.

Possible destinations: Pelicans, Nuggets, Heat

Holiday wants to stay in New Orleans, as the team is riding a hot streak including the return of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

Per Shams:

Holiday’s desire to remain in New Orleans — coupled with Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin repeatedly vowing publicly that they do not intend to move their veterans unless there is a shift in player mindset — would seem to signal that Holiday will stay put.

Role-players

Possible destinations: Rockets, Mavericks, Bucks

The Timberwolves are crumbling, and if they don’t make a move for Russell, they may have to make a deal involving Covington to get as many long-term assets back as possible.

Per Shams:

Minnesota has been engaged in talks regarding Covington, whose suitors include Dallas, Houston and Milwaukee, according to sources. The Mavericks and Rockets discussed potential deals for Covington in the offseason, with the Mavericks having their 2020 Golden State second-rounder and the Rockets dangling future first-round compensation. Still, some executives have worries about Covington’s remaining two years and $25-million deal and injury concerns.

Possible destinations: ???

Per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers have put Tristan Thompson on the trade market, though no immediate suitor is known.

Luke Kennard

Possible destinations: Suns

The Suns and Pistons are discussing a trade that would send the 23-year-old shooting guard to Phoenix in exchange for a first round pick, Jevon Carter, and Ellie Okobo, according to Woj.

Danilo Gallinari

Possible destinations: Heat

Miami has expressed interested in Gallinari, per Zach Lowe.

Possible destinations: ???

Per Woj, the Knicks have discussed the idea of signing Morris to an extension in the offseason, but they’re still open to moving him.

Possible destinations: ???

The Warriors are going to do their best to escape the luxury tax, and per The New York Times’ Marc Stein, “Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week.”

Possible destinations: Lakers and Sixers

The Lakers, Sixers and “multiple teams with championship aspirations” expressed interest in trading for Rose, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

DeMarre Carroll

Possible destinations: ???

Per NBC: “The Spurs are working with DeMarre Carroll’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment to find a new home for the forward, who signed a three-year, $20 million deal last offseason.”

Andre Iguodala

Possible destinations: Heat

Per Shams, the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Iguodala, who has not played a game for the Grizzlies. The details of a potential deal are not yet known.