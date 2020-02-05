The Raptors scarf beef reached a giant and cozy conclusion

Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors became the accidental stars of a viral video clip earlier this week when they were filmed in a clothing store arguing over fashion. The entire clip is delightful, but one line in particular has caught on.

As the 22-year-old Anunoby suggests he taught the 30-year-old Ibaka how to dress, he runs down the ways he’s influenced his older teammate’s style. Ibaka rejects every suggestion until Anunoby gets caught up on one particular garment: “What about scarves?”

Serge and OG arguing fashion forever pic.twitter.com/7PxkWRoSum — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) February 3, 2020

This leads to the great final exchange, where Ibaka exclaims: “I don’t dress, OG. I do art, bro!”

As the Raptors arrived for their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, both Ibaka and Anunoby showed up making a not-so-subtle nod to their argument. Behold beauty:

... “I’ve been in the scarf game 10 years now.” pic.twitter.com/hboWNFfAbt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

Anunoby thought he was flexing his scarf game until Ibaka showed up wearing a damn king-sized blanket wrapped around his neck. How’s that for being a scarf influencer?

Astute internet observers remember the original big scarf gawd.

Finally a sequel to a classic https://t.co/s8LhssqiDj pic.twitter.com/AgAt2BzRaY — the chillwave enjoyer (@matt_T) February 5, 2020

Everything is wonderful right now in the Raptors’ world. They are defending champions and they are playing great again even without Kawhi Leonard. As Ibaka and Anunoby showed up with their big scarves against Indiana, the Raps are riding an 11-game winning streak and currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the East.

Shouts to Serge and OG for willfully turning themselves into memes. Winning has that effect on people. Just don’t call it fashion. The big scarf? That’s doing art, bro.