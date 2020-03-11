 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jazz and Thunder’s coronavirus scare after Rudy Gobert’s positive test, explained

The Jazz and Thunder were moments away from tip-off in Oklahoma City when the game was called.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz had their Wednesday night game postponed minutes before tip-off after Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The game was set to be hosted at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

The NBA announced it was suspending the season following the postponement.

Prior to the postponement of the Jazz-Thunder game, fans and team personnel had already shown up at the arena. The announcement regarding the postponement created a strange scene inside the arena, as the game was reportedly moments away from tipping, according to ESPN’s Royce Young. The Thunder’s head medical doctor reportedly rushed on the court just before tip-off and talked to the referees before the game was called.

The Jazz issued the following statement;

Gobert and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay were ruled out with illness before the game.

Jazz players were reportedly tested for coronavirus in the locker room:

Both teams have reportedly been quarantined in their locker rooms:

Media members covering the game will also be tested for the virus:

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

