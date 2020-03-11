The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz had their Wednesday night game postponed minutes before tip-off after Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The game was set to be hosted at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The NBA announced it was suspending the season following the postponement.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Prior to the postponement of the Jazz-Thunder game, fans and team personnel had already shown up at the arena. The announcement regarding the postponement created a strange scene inside the arena, as the game was reportedly moments away from tipping, according to ESPN’s Royce Young. The Thunder’s head medical doctor reportedly rushed on the court just before tip-off and talked to the referees before the game was called.

Breaking: The Thunder-Jazz game has been postponed to a later date, per the NBA. pic.twitter.com/4z8liN5Kra — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Thunder and Jazz players were sent back to the locker room as officials wait for confirmation from the NBA to start the game. pic.twitter.com/xW9sC7OKN7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The Jazz issued the following statement;

The Jazz just released this statement: pic.twitter.com/RkHPAPlX0P — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

Gobert and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay were ruled out with illness before the game.

Rudy & Emmanuel have both been ruled out (illness) for tonight's game. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2020

At shootaround today at the arena, Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay stayed back at the team hotel, I’m told, as would happen for any sickness. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

I've been told that Rudy Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Jazz players were reportedly tested for coronavirus in the locker room:

"The Jazz are sitting in their locker room, lined up in a circle, they all have masks over their face and they're going to be tested by Oklahoma health officials for the virus."@royceyoung with the latest from Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/IYrHJP5U9Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Both teams have reportedly been quarantined in their locker rooms:

Both teams and lockerrooms are currently quarantined. Nobody has left Chesapeake Arena — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 12, 2020

Media members covering the game will also be tested for the virus:

I'm told that myself, @Tjonesonthenba, @NBASarah will all be tested by the Oklahoma health department, who are here in the arena tonight. I'm still sitting on the arena floor. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.