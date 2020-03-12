Kevin Love donates $100K to arena workers and staff impacted by suspended NBA season

The NBA season was suddenly suspended on Wednesday night when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus (his All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive). No one knows when the league will return, but there are reports it will be a minimum of 30 days before commissioner Adam Silver and the board of governors reassess the situation.

One unfortunate side effect of the season being suspended is the loss of money for the arena workers who are paid on hourly wages. Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is one player who has stepped up to show his support in a time of need.

Love wrote in an Instagram post that he will donate $100K through his foundation to arena staff who will miss out on hours because the season is suspended.

Here’s Love’s full caption:

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

In what has been a hard day across the country that has touched every part of the sports landscape, it’s great to see someone like Love put his fortune to good use. The burden to support hourly workers should fall on owners, not players, but Love knew he was in a position to help and made a wonderful, feel-good gesture.

We need more people like Kevin Love around the NBA. The wealthy owners and player will be fine. Unfortunately, there’s some people who really need the money who will be impacted by the suspension of the season. More people around the league should follow Love’s example.