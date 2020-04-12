NBA HORSE schedule, results, and how to watch or stream

With basketball season on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of biggest names in the NBA and WNBA are coming together for a HORSE competition broadcast by ESPN. The event starts Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET, with a semifinals round scheduled for April 16 at 9 p.m. ET, and the championship round starting later that day at 11 p.m. ET.

There are four first-round matchups between the eight players in the field. All players will be competing at home from courts that can either be indoors or outdoors. Players will describe the shot they intend to shoot, and if they make it their opponent will get a chance to match the shot. Miss a shot, get a letter. First player with H-O-R-S-E loses.

The field includes NBA all-stars Chris Paul and Trae Young, and veteran guards Mike Conley Jr. and Zach LaVine among active NBA players. Current WNBA sharpshooter Allie Quigley and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings are also in the competition. Retired NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce round out the field.

NBA HORSE TV and streaming schedule

Here’s the schedule the competition.

First round: April 12, 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN and Watch ESPN

Semifinals: April 16, 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN and Watch ESPN

Championship: April 16, 11 p.m. ET, on ESPN and Watch ESPN

NBA HORSE matchups

Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley

Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

NBA HORSE predictions

One vote for Quigley here. Anyone who saw her in the 2018 WNBA three-point contest knows how great of a shooter she is.