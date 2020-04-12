The NBA’s HORSE competitors, ranked by internet quality

NBA and WNBA players, along with ESPN, tried really hard to give us some new sports to talk about while the world remains in quarantine due to the spread of Covid-19. They really did. But a pre-recorded game of HORSE was really, really tough to watch.

HORSE in general isn’t too exciting. To make matters worse, the quality of the broadcast was horrendous. The videos lagged due to internet cutouts and shook because of the wind on the outdoor courts. Of course, that’s to be expected as nobody was prepared for a situation like this. It’s nobody’s fault.

But hell, it was funny.

Here are the eight HORSE competitors, ranked by quality of internet.

8. Trae Young

Young filmed himself with a potato. There’s no other way to describe it. The camera lagged and the wind rattled in each frame. Was he on a sidekick 3? I have no idea.

Please get better internet, Trae.

.@1MrBigShot beats @TheTraeYoung in the first round of the NBA HORSE Challenge after Trae initially built a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/3CJQgpbBnq — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2020

Did I mention he also blew a 3-0 letter lead?

trae young blows 3-0 lead in horse tournament, loses to chauncey billups in opening round



(very serious tweet) pic.twitter.com/kBIIfTtnt7 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 12, 2020

Twitter was relentless:

Trae young when he hits a deep 3 in HORSE pic.twitter.com/inUZCxpIc2 — fucksallad (@fucksallad) April 12, 2020

Trae Young being filmed rn like: pic.twitter.com/Usqb3ZyxW0 — Samuel Shin (@shinsanityyyy) April 12, 2020

This is what Trae Young’s camera man is using pic.twitter.com/t1mvrUkiMA — Charles Dickey (@stickydickey1) April 12, 2020

7. Tamika Catchings

Catchings was shooting out in the wind on a cold Indiana day, so that camera was WHIPPING. She propped it up on a ladder, and it was not great.

Tamika Catchings looks back at growing up with Kobe Bryant in Italy and how their paths had crossed since. @espnW pic.twitter.com/6Nf3CyhAbX — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2020

6. Chauncey Billups

Lag city! Billups had the benefit of being the better half against Young at least.

NBA HORSE Challenge @1MrBigShot completes his opening-round comeback in the NBA Horse Challenge on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/A3JRRVIo1l — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

5. Paul Pierce

Pierce’s stream wasn’t anything special, but he didn’t come out with a camcorder or like binoculars, and he didn’t make a dad joke? So that’s a win. We’ll give him fifth.

the best part of HORSE has been watching the kid behind paul pierce spin to the point of stumbling pic.twitter.com/2nje7tVu1f — Ashley Young (@young_ashleye) April 13, 2020

4. Chris Paul

Paul had his son, Chris Jr., out to do interviews and even shared an AirPod with him. That’s high-tech for dads! He had two cameras working, too.

NBA HORSE Challenge



Clever shot by @CP3 to stay afloat in Round 1!



NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/6XqNDMYYnE — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

3. Zach LaVine

LaVine had a steady stream, and a partner to record closer to the rim to prove he touched the rim on trick shots. It was pretty smooth!

NBA HORSE Challenge



"Tap the backboard with the left... reverse on the right!"@ZachLaVine leads @paulpierce34 in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/shiBmGyunK — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

2. Allie Quigley

Quigley had her wife and fellow All-Star Chicago Sky guard, Courtney Vandersloot, shooting on a second camera, to give another angle. Genius. Excellent marital and basketball chemistry.

We thank you, Sloot.

NBA HORSE Challenge @alliequigley knocks down the Pistol Pete Maravich homage‼️



She leads @CP3 H-O to H in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TDnnPFqTRN — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

1. Mike Conley

Conley cheated, I swear. He was the only player to shoot INDOORS! What a ridiculous advantage both in the shooting competition, and internet competition.