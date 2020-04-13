Jackie Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, dies from complications of coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, in an emotional video to fans late last month, announced his mother Jackie was battling coronavirus. Jackie Towns died due to complications from the virus on Monday.
The Timberwolves issued the following statement.
April 13, 2020
Karl-Anthony Towns’ father also battled the virus, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
Here is the video Towns originally posted announcing his mother’s battle with the virus, and pleading with the public to take social distancing seriously.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
Our hearts are with the Towns family, and anyone else who has lost a loved one during the pandemic.
Rest in peace, Jacqueline Towns.
Loading comments...