Jackie Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, dies from complications of coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, in an emotional video to fans late last month, announced his mother Jackie was battling coronavirus. Jackie Towns died due to complications from the virus on Monday.

The Timberwolves issued the following statement.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ father also battled the virus, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Here is the video Towns originally posted announcing his mother’s battle with the virus, and pleading with the public to take social distancing seriously.

Our hearts are with the Towns family, and anyone else who has lost a loved one during the pandemic.

Rest in peace, Jacqueline Towns.