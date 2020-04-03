‘NBA 2K’ players-only tournament schedule, results, and how to watch or stream

With the NBA season suspended due to the spread of Covid-19, 16 players will participate in an NBA 2K20 tournament beginning Friday night. The winner will receive $100K to donate to their charity of choice. Included in the field are Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Hassan Whiteside.
Opening-round games will be given an hour-long segment on ESPN or ESPN2, with Durant against Derrick Jones Jr. tipping things off on the main channel at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 16 players were seeded by their player rating in the game, and secondly by their tenure in the league. The games can also be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and Twitch.
Here are the matchups
No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. 78, No. 1 Kevin Durant 62
No. 10 Deandre Ayton 57, No. 7 Zach LaVine 41
No. 2 Trae Young 101, No. 15 Harrison Barnes 59
No. 14 Patrick Beverley 84, No. 3 Hassan Whiteside 54
No. 8 Montrezl Harrell 71, No. 9 Domantas Sabonis 53
No. 5 Devin Booker 85, No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. 75
No. 13 Rui Hachimura 74, No. 4 Donovan Mitchell 71
No. 6 Andre Drummond 101, No. 11 Demarcus Cousins 49
Updated second-round matchups
Devin Booker 71, Rui Hachimura 55
Montrezl Harrell 71, Derrick Jones Jr. 66
DeAndre Ayton 73, Trae Young 66
Patrick Beverley 69, Andre Drummond 62
Semifinals (best of 3)
Devin Booker 68, Montrezl Harrell 54
Devin Booker 65, Montrezl Harrell 62
DeAndre Ayton 75, Patrick Beverley 69
DeAndre Ayton 74, Patrick Beverley 67
Championship (best of 3)
Devin Booker 72, DeAndre Ayton 62
Devin Booker 74 ,DeAndre Ayton 62
Here’s the bracket
Here’s how it works
The games will all be played on an Xbox One in knockout, single-elimination style for the first two rounds. The semifinals and finals will be a best-of-3 series. Each player chose eight teams to play with, and can use them each once along the way. We already know that Durant chose the Nets, Bulls, Mavericks, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Thunder and Jazz, and Jones Jr. chose the Celtics, Nets, Mavericks, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Bucks and Sixers
