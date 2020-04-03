‘NBA 2K’ players-only tournament schedule, results, and how to watch or stream

With the NBA season suspended due to the spread of Covid-19, 16 players will participate in an NBA 2K20 tournament beginning Friday night. The winner will receive $100K to donate to their charity of choice. Included in the field are Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Hassan Whiteside.

Opening-round games will be given an hour-long segment on ESPN or ESPN2, with Durant against Derrick Jones Jr. tipping things off on the main channel at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 16 players were seeded by their player rating in the game, and secondly by their tenure in the league. The games can also be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and Twitch.

Here are the matchups

No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr. 78, No. 1 Kevin Durant 62

No. 10 Deandre Ayton 57, No. 7 Zach LaVine 41

No. 2 Trae Young 101, No. 15 Harrison Barnes 59

No. 14 Patrick Beverley 84, No. 3 Hassan Whiteside 54

No. 8 Montrezl Harrell 71, No. 9 Domantas Sabonis 53

No. 5 Devin Booker 85, No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. 75

No. 13 Rui Hachimura 74, No. 4 Donovan Mitchell 71

No. 6 Andre Drummond 101, No. 11 Demarcus Cousins 49

Updated second-round matchups

Devin Booker 71, Rui Hachimura 55

Montrezl Harrell 71, Derrick Jones Jr. 66

DeAndre Ayton 73, Trae Young 66

Patrick Beverley 69, Andre Drummond 62

Semifinals (best of 3)

Devin Booker 68, Montrezl Harrell 54

Devin Booker 65, Montrezl Harrell 62

DeAndre Ayton 75, Patrick Beverley 69

DeAndre Ayton 74, Patrick Beverley 67

Championship (best of 3)

Devin Booker 72, DeAndre Ayton 62

Devin Booker 74 ,DeAndre Ayton 62

Here’s the bracket

Here’s how it works

The games will all be played on an Xbox One in knockout, single-elimination style for the first two rounds. The semifinals and finals will be a best-of-3 series. Each player chose eight teams to play with, and can use them each once along the way. We already know that Durant chose the Nets, Bulls, Mavericks, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Thunder and Jazz, and Jones Jr. chose the Celtics, Nets, Mavericks, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Bucks and Sixers