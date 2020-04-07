The best way to practice basketball during Covid-19 is against your dog

Dogs are making great one-on-one defenders in a world without professional basketball due to the spread of Covid-19. Hell, some of them are giving more effort than a team playing Tuesday night game against the Knicks. Hawks all-star guard Trae Young and Sparks MVP Candace Parker can both attest to the ferociousness of their pups on defense.

First, there’s Nahla, Parker’s rottweiler. She might’ve gotten crossed up a few times behind and above her back, but she stuck with the play and nose-poked the ball away. She did it all with her buddy, Ace, just watching, too. The heck is that about, Ace?

Then there’s Young’s dog, Normi, who is much smaller than Nahla, and did not find the same success. But she tried! Ultimately, she fell for every ball fake and criss-crossed under Young for the entirety of the play. Young scored. But again, she tried. Great effort, Normi.

There’s also Zach LaVine, who tried to cross his dog, Grizzly, up a couple times: Grizzly got him once!

Zach LaVine playing 1-on-1 vs. his dog during the break



(via @ZachLaVine, hunter_mar/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9uKBojccdD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2020

If you’re fortunate to have a hoop to play on, don’t invite your homies. Just your pup. Dogs make for versatile defenders because of their compactness and replenishing energy. They want the damn ball despite not being great at scoring. Actually, they can’t score. But they sure as heck are gonna take that thing away Tony Allen style.

If you wanna improve your game, stay home and square up against your Nahla. Or for beginners, maybe your Normi.

Send pictures and videos playing against your dog to @mellentuck on Twitter. Thank you.