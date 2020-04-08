 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Spencer Dinwiddie fixed the Bulls as their fake GM on Twitter

Spencer, you’re hired.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Windy City Bulls vs Oklahoma City Blue Photo by John L. Alexander/NBAE via Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie knows what it’s like to be employed by the Chicago Bulls. The team acquired Dinwiddie in a trade with the Detroit Pistons for the immortal Cameron Bairstow back in June 2016. Chicago had two spots for three guards on its final roster as Dinwiddie headed to training camp with the team. The Bulls decided to keep Isaiah Canaan and Michael Carter-Williams and send Dinwiddie to the G League. Whoops.

Dinwiddie would eventually get picked up by the Brooklyn Nets and blossom into a near all-star this season. The move is one of many black marks on the resume of John Paxson, Chicago’s top basketball executive for nearly 20 years.

Finally, the Bulls are set to hire a new general manager, with Paxson stepping aside as an advisor. Chicago has interviewed a number of candidates, with Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas now emerging as the frontrunner. Before the Bulls make a final hire, Dinwiddie threw his name in the race and decided to fix Chicago’s roster on Twitter, free of charge.

In a long Twitter thread, Dinwiddie remolded the Bulls’ roster, and even landed both himself and Anthony Davis.

This man really just acquired Davis for Cristiano Felicio, Thad Young, and Wendell Carter. And he traded for himself. Icon. Legend.

On behalf of Bulls fans, let me say: Spencer, you’re hired.

