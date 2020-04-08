Spencer Dinwiddie fixed the Bulls as their fake GM on Twitter

Spencer Dinwiddie knows what it’s like to be employed by the Chicago Bulls. The team acquired Dinwiddie in a trade with the Detroit Pistons for the immortal Cameron Bairstow back in June 2016. Chicago had two spots for three guards on its final roster as Dinwiddie headed to training camp with the team. The Bulls decided to keep Isaiah Canaan and Michael Carter-Williams and send Dinwiddie to the G League. Whoops.

Dinwiddie would eventually get picked up by the Brooklyn Nets and blossom into a near all-star this season. The move is one of many black marks on the resume of John Paxson, Chicago’s top basketball executive for nearly 20 years.

Finally, the Bulls are set to hire a new general manager, with Paxson stepping aside as an advisor. Chicago has interviewed a number of candidates, with Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas now emerging as the frontrunner. Before the Bulls make a final hire, Dinwiddie threw his name in the race and decided to fix Chicago’s roster on Twitter, free of charge.

In a long Twitter thread, Dinwiddie remolded the Bulls’ roster, and even landed both himself and Anthony Davis.

It’s come to my attention the @chicagobulls need a GM. If you say pretty please I just might come back as first ever player/GM — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

First order of business we’d have to trade Satoransky for Dinwiddie and also appoint him GM. But we gonna need a pick too because Dinwiddie gets buckets. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Second order of business Call rich Paul. Agree to sign with Klutch for my max deal if he delivers AD.



S/T: Thad, Felicio, Wendell and a 1st? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Now I know I have my backcourt in Dinwiddie/Lavine. Lauri/AD as my bigs. Not to mention my bench guard who can play either position Coby white (I’m a fan). Solid 5. But looks like we’d be missing wing defenders and an athletic 5 man to round out the 9man rotation. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Ps. For the bench 6, I’d just keep all the fan favorites. Blakeny, Shaq, Hutchinson, Gafford. 2 vets. Jared Dudley types for lockeroom chemistry. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Now back to the 4 that round out my rotation. I’m looking at moe harkless/Covington type as my bigger wing defender.



Would have to free up moe harkless money with Arcidiacano plus Kormet and sweetener — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Another vet 3/D like Terrence Ross or Marcus morris (added toughness). See how much cap space I have for mook. Maybe a discount because of title chances — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Since I have a lotto pick top 8 or so, I’m consulting @RP3natural on the best mid sized 3/D wing type that can also guard PGs. And lastly I need the big. Maybe a Otto for Drummond trade off the both opt in to their player options with obvious sweeteners — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

MOST IMPORTANT THING: We are opening up transparent communication with AD, he gonna be running things on the low — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

My big 4 avg age is 26. Gives us a 5yr window. Dinwiddie, Lavine, AD, Drummond. Possible other starter mook — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

4 Main reserves: harkless, coby, lotto pick, Lauri.

1 vet. 3 Super talented youth.



If AD needs more vets we adjust and go all in. We also collaborating on the coach decision. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

This man really just acquired Davis for Cristiano Felicio, Thad Young, and Wendell Carter. And he traded for himself. Icon. Legend.

On behalf of Bulls fans, let me say: Spencer, you’re hired.