Zhuri James is carrying her family on TikTok

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri is the family’s leading TikTok dancer.

By Matt Ellentuck

I saw a tweet that read “It’s Zhuri & the Zhurettes at this point” and nearly choked at the accuracy. Zhuri, LeBron James’ youngest child, is carrying the Lakers’ star, her mother Savannah, and her brothers Bronny and Bryce on TikTok.

Enter the “Toosie Slide” dance, Drake’s new viral song that has absolutely no James member hyped except the five-year-old. Watch as Zhuri lines the squad up, sets the tone, and then puts them all to shame starting with a split.

Legend.

This isn’t anything new, either.

Zhuri James runs the family’s Tik Tok. We have no choice but to stan.

