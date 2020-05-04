The story of Michael Jordan’s security guard from ‘The Last Dance’

There’s the expectation that when you’re watching The Last Dance, you’ll be enthralled primarily by the NBA’s biggest stars. What will Isiah Thomas say about his relationship with Michael Jordan? Will footage of the famous Dream Team practices give us more insight into the already-larger-than-life personas we’re dedicating our Sunday nights to? And while most of that rings true, the smaller and unexpected moments — like Michael Jordan’s security guard beating His Airness in a bet — are what have been capturing our collective attention the most.

In episode 6 of ESPN’s documentary series, security guard John Michael Wozniak tosses quarters at a wall with Jordan to see who can reach the edge the closest. They bet money on it and Wozniak eventually wins. As a celebration, Wozniak recreates the iconic Jordan Shrug, the same one Michael pulled off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This security dude hit Michael Jordan with the Jordan shrug after winning at quarters! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/yxFs2kcVnm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2020

The moment seemed serendipitous; the superstar athlete and a nearby security guard were bored and looking for a way to pass the time. But Wozniak and Jordan had a strong professional relationship that lasted for decades, even after Jordan retired from basketball.

Wozniak talked to Complex in 2016 about his relationship with Michael Jordan. Wozniak, a US Army Veteran, was working as a Chicago police officer when he began working with Jordan and his family part-time. He would travel with them whenever he was off duty, going to away games with Michael and traveling to other countries if he and his family went on vacation.

If you’re looking at a photo of Jordan surrounded by fans and security, you’ll more than likely spot Wozniak’s signature curly mullet. There’s a well-known photo of Jordan stepping out of his Lamborghini, surrounded by guards wearing bright yellow jackets. Wozniak is staring directly at the camera. Replicas of those same jackets would be released by Jordan Brand.

Their relationship was so close apparently that Jordan convinced him and a few others to get a tattoo

“... we experienced the superstar Michael Jordan, but there were also times when everyone let their guard down and laughed at a joke. We went with Michael to a tattoo place in Chicago. He said, “Put them on,” and we all ended up getting [the Jumpman logo] tattooed on our arms.”

Even after Michael Jordan retired, John Michael Wozniak would call him to make sure everything was okay. In 2016, he was still handling security for one of Jordan’s home, the famous Highland Park property that features the familiar No. 23 crafted on the metal gate.

Wozniak unfortunately passed away on January 18, 2020. But his legend — and his version of the Jordan shrug, much to the chagrin of Michael himself — lives on with the help of The Last Dance.