The NBA’s restart is going to be basketball overload

On Friday evening, the NBA officially announced it’s 2019-2020 season return with each team’s eight game seeding schedule. Each of the 22 teams heading to Disney will play eight seeding games to determine the final 16 teams that will make the playoffs. The other six teams that will go home after eight games.
The NBA’s restart will kick off on July 30 with the Jazz and Pelicans playing at 6:30pm EST and the Clippers and Lakers facing off at 9:00pm EST, both on TNT. There will be a maximum of seven games per day, with tip-offs ranging from 12:00pm to 9:00pm. There are also three different courts where games are played and two of those will be for national TV.
The full schedule before the playoffs is below.
Find your favorite team below for schedule breakdowns:
The East
Bucks
Celtics
Heat
Magic
Nets
Pacers
Raptors
Sixers
Wizards
Loading comments...