The NBA’s restart is going to be basketball overload

On Friday evening, the NBA officially announced it’s 2019-2020 season return with each team’s eight game seeding schedule. Each of the 22 teams heading to Disney will play eight seeding games to determine the final 16 teams that will make the playoffs. The other six teams that will go home after eight games.

The NBA’s restart will kick off on July 30 with the Jazz and Pelicans playing at 6:30pm EST and the Clippers and Lakers facing off at 9:00pm EST, both on TNT. There will be a maximum of seven games per day, with tip-offs ranging from 12:00pm to 9:00pm. There are also three different courts where games are played and two of those will be for national TV.

The full schedule before the playoffs is below.

Find your favorite team below for schedule breakdowns:

The East

Bucks

Celtics

Heat

Magic

Nets

Pacers

Raptors

Sixers

Wizards

The West

Blazers

Clippers

Grizzlies

Kings

Lakers

Nuggets

Suns

Thunder