These Disney-inspired NBA logos are so good

The NBA is returning July 31 and it’s finishing the season in Disney World. Yes, Disney World in all of its glory will be the home for the rest of the 2019-2020 NBA season. The details are still being worked out but Disney property has enough convention, hotel, and event space to make this happen and can be fairly controlled in terms of health and safety.

As a huge Disney + NBA fan myself, I welcome any and all crossover content. I recently came across these designs on Instagram from designer PK Air Designs and I love them so much. There are only 14 so far but, the designer indicated all 30 teams were on the way. Also, give this artist a follow on Instagram.

The Classic Mickey Mouse Logos

Boston Celtics: Unless we were going to go full Luck of the Irish, then this logo is perfect. I’m surprised it doesn’t already exist.

Los Angeles Lakers: The classic Lakers need a classic logo.

Washington Wizards: Perfect use of Sorcerer Mickey here. Simply perfect.

The Lion King Logos

Minnesota Timberwolves: A hyena is not a wolf but I don’t care because this is gorgeous.

Chicago Bulls: Again, we’re not going for technicality here. This is just wonderful. Too bad the Bulls won’t be in Disney World.

The logos I would buy on a t-shirt tomorrow

Memphis Grizzlies: This is perfect and I have nothing more to add.

Milwaukee Bucks: Honestly, the Bucks should just adopt this for the entire time they’re in Disney World.

The Toy Story logos

Toronto Raptors: It’s insulting and perfect all at the same time.

Dallas Mavericks: We love to see another flawlessly represented mascot.

Logos that I like but don’t fully understand

Charlotte Hornets: While this is a gorgeous logo, the hornet converted to Dumbo confuses me. Maybe it’s the ears as wings connections? Eh, whatever. The Hornets colors are so good that anything works. But maybe going with something from A Bugs Life would have been the move.

Golden State Warriors: We should have went full Mulan here or something but the logo is pretty.

Miami Heat: Miami, water, mermaids. I get it. I think. It’s certainly creative and I love that.

The logos that NBA teams should actually use

Orlando Magic: They’re the Magic after all and located in Orlando. Why hide it at this point. Go full Mickey Mouse.

Los Angeles Clippers: They haven’t had a good logo since 1978. If you’re gonna stick with the Clippers name and the nautical theme, why not be a pirate.

I will keep updating and ranking as more are available!