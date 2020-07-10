At this point we all know the NBA’s bubble at Disney World has some issues, but it’s also giving us amazing stuff like Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanović trying to recreate a “you’re watching the Disney Channel” intro.

The intro is cute, but the outtakes are where this at. Watching Boban desperately trying (and failing) to draw Mickey on screen is lovely, and when he finally nails it the desperate, pleading voice of Luka off camera yelling “FIX YOUR FACE!” is perfect, acknowledging that Boban might scare children unless he smiles.

Despite all the failings the pair’s attempt was still better than Kyle Lowry trying to draw a self portrait a few years back.