How the Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns, and Spurs can still make play-in series

The NBA announced a new change to its playoff format in the run-up to its season restart at the Disney bubble: the No. 8 seed in each conference would be determined by a play-in series, as long as the ninth team in the playoff picture was within four games of the team in front of them.

This won’t be an issue in the Eastern Conference, where the Orlando Magic are clear ahead of the Washington Wizards for the No. 8 seed. It is happening in the Western Conference, and as the seeding games reach their final day, four teams still have a chance to ultimately face the Lakers in the playoffs as the eighth and final seed in the West.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs are all still alive in the Western Conference playoff race. The play-in series between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed will be set after each team plays their final seeding game on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Here is everything you need to know about the play-in series and the teams that could be in it.

How will the play-in series work?

The play-in series is limited to only two teams: the No. 8 and No. 9 seed in each conference’s playoff picture, provided those teams are separated by four or fewer games in the standings.

If the team that enters the play-in series as the No. 8 seed wins the first game of the play-in series, they are officially in the playoffs. If the No. 9 seed wins the first game of the play-in series, there’s a winner-take-all second game.

Essentially: the play-in series has two games maximum. The No. 8 seed has to win one game to lock down the final playoff spot. The No. 9 seed would have to beat them in two straight games to make the playoffs.

Here’s how the Western Conference play-in picture looks entering the final day of seeding games

No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers 34-39

No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies 33-39

No. 10 Phoenix Suns 33-39

No. 11 San Antonio Spurs 32-38

Here’s how each team can make the play-in series

Portland Trail Blazers: The Blazers are in as the No. 8 seed if they beat the Nets on Thursday. They also get the No. 8 seed if the Grizzlies, Suns, and Spurs all lose. The Blazers can still get the No. 9 seed if lose to Brooklyn so long as two of the aforementioned teams also lose on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies: To get the No. 8 seed, Memphis needs to beat Bucks and have the Blazers lose to the Nets. The Grizzlies can still make the play-in series as the No. 9 seed if they lose to Milwaukee as long as the Suns and Spurs both lose as well

Phoenix Suns: The Suns have been the best story in the bubble at 7-0 so far. They can still get the No. 8 seed if they beat the Mavericks on Thursday combined with a Blazers and Grizzlies loss. Phoenix can get the No. 9 seed if they win and either the Blazers or Grizzlies lose.

San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs only have a 22-year playoff streak on the line, no biggie. To get the No. 8 seed, the Spurs have to beat the Jazz on Thursday and see all three of the other teams lose. To get the No. 9 seed, the Spurs have to win and need two of the three teams in front of them to lose.

The rest of the NBA playoff picture is locked in

The No. 8 seed in the West is the only thing yet to be determined in the NBA’s playoff picture. The East is already totally set, and seeds No. 1 through No. 7 are set in the West.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers

(4) Miami Heat vs. (5) Indiana Pacers

Western Conference playoff picture

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Play-in series winner

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder